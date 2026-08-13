‘It’s Like a Boogeyman’: Raiders Rookie Fernando Mendoza Reveals Cold Truth About Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s road to the NFL isn’t a common one, and that may eventually be the best for him. From being lightly recruited as a Miami prep passer to Berkeley, finally settling in and making history, he overcame it all. Odds have always been against the signal-caller, but he still reached his goals and won. Now, he steps into a locker room that hasn’t enjoyed much success over the past few seasons.

With poor drafting decisions and even worse personnel moves, the Raiders became a worse enemy than the Chiefs ever were. Can Mendoza transform the moribund franchise back into a winner? If the journey of a thousand miles starts with one step, Mendoza needs to win the job to lead the franchise.

Raiders fans cheer for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza after he exits the field after open practice. 🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #RaiderNation | #Raiders pic.twitter.com/rSIwr6vATu — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) August 12, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Venturing to the New World

While Mendoza was born and raised in the lively hotspot that is Miami, he never immersed himself in the nightlife. Now, he will live and work not far from the liveliest location in the nation. Mendoza discusses the Las Vegas Strip with Mike Silver from The Athletic.

“I’ve been there once or twice, but I haven’t really experienced the Strip. It’s like a boogeyman. A lot of people talk about the Strip like, ‘You don’t want to go there.’ It’s like when you’re a kid; you’re trick-or-treating, and there’s the haunted house. You’re not trying to go over there.”

While that may seem naive to skeptics, Mendoza appears to fully understand the city and where to go. For the Raiders, seeing a first-round pick that doesn’t want to act the fool in Las Vegas is quite the accomplishment. Considering that one of their recent first-rounders is in prison because of poor choices stands as testament to the lure of the city.

Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to get plenty of experience in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Cardinals, coach Klint Kubiak said Tuesday. More via @ryanmcfadden_:https://t.co/0H4R3Q54QA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Rebooting the System

When he arrived in Indiana, many viewed Mendoza as a decent quarterback with upside. However, under head coach Curt Cignetti’s guidance, Mendoza smoothed out the rough edges, turning him into a polished prospect. The rookie discusses what he learned at Indiana that will help him at Indiana.

“The system that got me here, it’s a grinder system. It’s a system where I know I put a lot into it, and best-case (scenario), boom, it’s letting me have success already. And let’s say worst-worst-worst-case scenario, it doesn’t go my way, or it doesn’t go the team’s way. Then I can rest my head at night knowing I did everything I possibly (could). … I best served my teammates, I prepared, and I didn’t let them down.”

“I’m happy with the work ethic. You better be getting better everyday in this league, or you’re gonna get passed up.” Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak assesses the strides taken by rookie QB Fernando Mendoza at the conclusion of minicamp. 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel pic.twitter.com/Yj4R0Q6C9K — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) June 11, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Genuine Approach

From all directions, Mendoza looks like he will be making a genuine approach. Granted, he may not be the screaming Raiders quarterback like a Rich Gannon, but his earnest approach could quickly win over teammates. Right now, he is competing for the starting job, with no guarantee that he will win it.

Instead of being handed the job in a battle of attrition, the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins to push him. Head coach Klint Kubiak isn’t going to willingly lose games, waiting for Mendoza to take over. After receiving just one Division 1 offer and needing to fight for time, he will use that same chip as he attempts to wrest the job away from Cousins.