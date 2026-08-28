‘Running for His Life’: NFL Insider Sounds Alarm on Raiders’ Protection Nightmares for Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza stepped into one of the worst situations in the NFL. In all honesty, so did John Spytek and Klint Kubiak. Vegas has struggled and suffered for years. Without a playoff win in over two decades, the team needs to find a way. Yet, hope resides within the rookie.

After completing just 51.7% of his throws with a negative touchdown-to-interception ratio. The 2026 No. 1 overall pick earned split marks from many. The group at “Good Morning Football” remains divided. Yet, Mendoza seems positive.

“It was great to get out there, get my feet wet… It felt a little sped up because of so much anticipation and excitement. However, I feel like my teammates around me protected me very well.”

“As soon as humanly possible. Preseason is a liar.” @bykevinclark thinks Fernando Mendoza should be starting ASAP for the Raiders 👀 pic.twitter.com/RqBAM890zm — First Take (@FirstTake) August 28, 2026

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Fitting Into The Scheme

In the last three years, Mendoza went from the spread at California and Indiana to the West Coast offense in the desert.

“This scheme, it really allows the quarterback to be a point guard… I just need to get the ball to the playmakers and do my part.” Looking more closely at that offense, you will see more order and regimented throwing. Granted, Mendoza will need to occasionally improvise. Yet the roadmap to his success already appears paved. Timing routes is the key.”

“The onus falls squarely on the rookie’s shoulders. Getting the ball out in time, while the receivers are in stride, remains highly important. Additionally, without a true No. 1 receiver, all the wideouts will need to build the same kind of chemistry and connection with the quarterback. Veteran NFL writer Steve Wyche added to the discussion.

“Fernando, you see the rookie in him. But you also see his potential. Klint Kubiak’s plan, from the jump, is to get Kirk Cousins in there.

alarming final preseason stats from Fernando Mendoza 51 dropbacks… with only 25 completions 14 hits taken, #1 most in NFL 29% hit rate, #2 highest in NFL and it’s why he’s unlikely to start soon:https://t.co/wMwhnKc85g — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 28, 2026

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Protection Issues

The hope going into the season was for a better offensive line, because the unit could not have played worse last season. Geno Smith felt the punishment of the ground 55 times. Wyche explains why Mendoza’s development at the No.2 makes sense.

“One thing we’re seeing him have to do is run for his life. Fernando has had to eat a lot of helmet tops. The fact that he’s got the poise and toughness. It’s something that he has to go throwugh. The one thing Mendoza needs to do is after practice, grab those extra reps. At some point, he will be the Raiders quarterback.”

Mendoza is not on a timetable, where he will start on a certain day. Instead, the Raiders want to ease him in slowly so he can watch and learn. Plus, observers prevent unnecessary early-game hits that the team may not play well in. Plus, the offense line remains an issue.

How will Mendoza play? The Raiders start the season against the Miami Dolphins, a rebuilding team with a young quarterback and no receivers. From there, it tilts against the Chargers, Saints, and Chiefs. While not an overly difficult schedule, this isn’t Bloomington, and preseason isn’t the same. Mendoza will need to continue making progress to earn the job.