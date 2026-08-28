Raiders Coach Sends Message on Fernando Mendoza Amid QB’s Preseason Struggles

The Las Vegas Raiders still haven’t named a starting quarterback for Week 1. As of now, there’s no official word on who will take the first snap under center for the Raiders when they take on the Dolphins on September 13. Veteran QB Kirk Cousins continues to operate as the starter and take the majority of the first-team reps, but rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza works in with the first unit as well.

Though most presume Cousins will start the season for Las Vegas, Raiders HC Klint Kubiak continues to dodge questions surrounding who will start at quarterback for his team. And on Thursday night, he was dodging more questions than just that. After Mendoza struggled with the second unit, going 7-14 for 57 yards with an interception, also taking two sacks, Kubiak sent a message in response to some pointed questions from the assembled media on Mendoza’s performance.

Las Vegas Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on Fernando Mendoza’s Preseason Performance

“Offensively, we didn’t score at all,” Kubiak said about Mendoza’s performance after the game. “So we didn’t help the team get victories. He had a pick, but I think it was a dropped ball, we had a couple of sacks. So there’s plenty I can do better for him, as well.”

“He needs another three preseason games, all those rookies do,” Kubiak said. “And now that the season’s starting, now that the practice reps get smaller, that’s just life. Us as coaches, we’ve got to get him ready to play, keep developing him.”

“Yeah it is, it is,” Kubiak responded to a question on if this experience was valuable to Mendoza. “It’s his reps, it’s him learning from Kirk’s reps, from Aidan’s reps. Very valuable for him to get all those reps. I wish he — I’d love to play him the whole game.”

“But there’s other guys we want to get looks at, and I thought overall this preseason that we got him plenty of time, and I’m happy [with] where he’s at. We gotta keep pushing him to be better.”

Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Believes He Will Continue Growing From These Experiences

Mendoza struggled against the 49ers’ pressure on Thursday night, but he’s not dwelling on it. After the game, he said that “pressure makes diamonds” and that he values these types of learning experiences, something Kubiak also echoed in his statements.

One thing Kubiak isn’t doing? Making excuses. He knows life is hard in the NFL, especially for young quarterbacks. Mendoza will simply have to learn and adapt.

“Well, that’s the NFL,” Kubiak said. “Every week, it’s going to be that. It’s going to be like [Raiders ED Maxx Crosby], practicing against him every day. That’s the NFL.”