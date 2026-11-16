There is still a lot of excitement surrounding Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, but his debut start against the Seattle Seahawks was underwhelming, to say the least. After a solid start, Mendoza couldn’t get anything going and was constantly under pressure.

He was sacked six times, including a few unconstested blitzes. It was baffling to see the Raiders do so little to protect their rookie No. 1 pick at times, but there could be more to the story.

The Seahawks have an elite defense, and they’re very familiar with Klint Kubiak’s offense. According to starting left guard Spencer Burford, the Seattle defense caught on to Mendoza’s call.

“They started to recognize his (calls) … his protections and his slides,” Burford told The Athletic’s Mike Silver. “You could even hear them talking about it on the field. But this is not all on him, and he’s handling it like a pro.”

That could explain why there were a couple of easy sacks on Mendoza. He’s a rookie, so making calls at the line of scrimmage is going to take some time to get used to. He likely won’t face a defense quite as good the rest of the season, but it sounds like he needs to be more thoughtful about how he’s making his calls.

Mike Macdonald Praises Mendoza

It’s rare that a rookie quarterback making his first start has a lot of success. No. 1 pick quarterbacks are 5-23-1 and making their first starts. Had Mendoza won, he’d be just the second No. 1 pick quarterback to win his first start since 2002.

One of the positive things that Mendoza did was not turn the ball over once. The Seahawks got a couple of clean hits on him, which easily could’ve caused fumbles. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was impressed with what the rookie was able to do.

“I was surprised he held onto (the ball),” Macdonald said. “He did some things that he’ll get better at. He’s going to be a damn good player.”

Mendoza took accountability for his underwhelming performance.

“It was your classic, ‘Put a Rookie in a Blender,’” Mendoza told Silver. “That’s basically what it was.”

Mendoza Ready for Another Tough Defense

Things don’t get much easier for Mendoza in his second start. He gets the Denver Broncos next, which is another team with a very good defense.

He’s not panicking about it and just wants to play football.

“You jump right back into the fire,” Mendoza said. “That’s football.”

The Broncos game should have some extra intensity. This will be Mendoza’s first chance to start in a rivalry game. The Raiders and Broncos have one of the most historic rivalries in the NFL, and the two franchises despise each other.

If he were able to figure out a way to upset the Broncos, that would do a lot to instill confidence in him. At the same time, nobody expects the Raiders to win this game, so as long as Mendoza shows some progress, the team will feel better about his prospects going forward.