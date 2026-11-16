Klint Kubiak Shares Honest Take on Fernando Mendoza’s Rough Debut

The Las Vegas Raiders threw rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza to the wolves in his first career start. The Seattle Seahawks have the No. 1 defense in the NFL this season, and head coach Mike Macdonald was undefeated playing rookie quarterbacks.

The only hope the Raiders had was that the lack of tape on Mendoza would’ve worked to their advantage. That didn’t end up being the case. After a solid start and an opening drive touchdown, Mendoza couldn’t get anything going.

He was consistently under pressure and was sacked six times. The Seahawks also got a few clean shots on him on blitzes. That said, Mendoza avoided turning the ball over, and this Seahawks defense makes even the top quarterbacks look pedestrian.

The Raiders’ offense did appear to take a big step back without Kirk Cousins under center, but he likely would’ve had a rough game as well. Head coach Klint Kubiak has been working closely with Mendoza to get him ready to play. It wasn’t the ideal first start, but Kubiak thought Mendoza did as well as he could considering the circumstances.

“He was well prepared,” Kubiak said of Mendoza after the game. “He started the game really well. Overall, for his first start, I thought it was a good start.”

Kubiak Laments Second Half Woes

The game felt lopsided toward the end, but the Raiders did go into the second half with a 10-7 lead. Things really started to fall apart from there.

The Raiders quickly went down 21-10 early in the third quarter and never recovered. Outside of a few blown plays, the defense did a decent job of keeping the Seahawks from scoring points, but the offense just couldn’t move the ball in the second half.

Kubiak was not happy with how the offense performed after halftime.

“What happened in the second half to go 0-of-7 on third down is unacceptable. There’s no reason that we should do that,” Kubiak said. “Credit to Seattle.”

Silver Lining in Loss

The Raiders were huge underdogs going into this game. Losing to the defending Super Bowl champions by one possession isn’t the worst thing ever.

Also, Mendoza got some valuable reps and likely won’t face a defense this tough again this season. The fact that he left the game without getting banged up after getting sacked six times is also good.

Now, the Raiders would’ve loved to see a few more flash plays from Mendoza. In the first half, he had some good plays, but he was way off target on several throws in the second half. He didn’t make a lot of glaring mistakes, which is promising. The Raiders also lost star tight end Brock Bowers for the second half. The offense really struggled to move the ball without him on the field. The Raiders can’t run the ball and have a weak wide receiver corps, even when they play a bad defense, so it’s not a surprise they struggled against Seattle. Mendoza showed enough flashes for the Raiders to feel good about him going forward.