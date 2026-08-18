Fernando Mendoza Gets Candid After Raiders-Texans Joint Practice

In preparation for their second preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders held a joint practice with the Houston Texans on Aug. 18, as both teams will face each other on Aug. 20 at NRG Stadium.

Moreover, this practice allowed for Fernando Mendoza to face one of the best defenses in the NFL. After the joint practice ended, Mendoza spoke to the media about facing the Texans’ defense.

While there were challenging moments, such as throwing an interception, the Raiders star sees them all as learning experiences.

“I think it’s great,” Mendoza said about facing the Texans’ defense. “We go against our defense, which is fantastic, and it’s a top defense every single day. And then now be able to go against the Texans defense, which is also a top defense in the league, go against them, be able to get some reps with the ones against the superstars on their defense. And then obviously their twos are fantastic as well.

“We got so much work, whether it was with the ball, first down, third down, red zone, 2-minute. There’s so many situations, and I believe overall it was a positive day. There were plays that I loved and plays that I wish I had back. But in reality, that’s a lie. I wish I didn’t have them back because it’s a growing experience, and it’s practice.”

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza Looks to Learn From Mistake

Moreover, Mendoza addressed the interception that he threw to the Texans’ defense. Much like he said about facing the Houston defense, the No. 1 pick noted it was a learning experience, as Mendoza likely saw what he can and can’t get away with against NFL defenses.

“I think it’s a great learning experience,” Mendoza added. “It was a learning experience where I progressed through my progression. I thought the safety was a little deeper than he was. At that point, I might need to either put it lower on Ashton Jeanty so he stays away from the hit and he drops down. But that’s the beautiful nature of film.

“You’re going to be able to go in there, watch and learn. Although I take every practice like a game, there’s no negative repercussions from today except learning experience. You never want to let your teammates down in a red zone period. But at the same time, it’s the best time for it to happen, especially against another team.”

Jack Bech on What He Sees From Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza is coming off facing the Arizona Cardinals defense in the preseason opener, and the Raiders’ young QB looked impressive. During his time out on the field, Mendoza went 10 of 16 for 97 passing yards and one touchdown.

After the loss to the Cardinals, Raiders wideout Jack Bech spoke to reporters and shared his thoughts on the rookie signal-caller’s performance.

“Just the amount of poise that he had to go out there to be able to get through all his progressions, make amazing throws,” Bech told reporters postgame. “[Mendoza is] really starting to see the game and understand the game at a great level.

“He’s in there working hard each and every day, watching a lot of film, putting in the physical work, but a lot of mental work as well. He’s done really great. I’m excited to see him keep growing.”