Raiders Beef Up Defensive Line, Signing Former Texans 318-Pound DT

The Las Vegas Raiders aren’t done beefing up the defensive tackle room. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have signed former Houston Texans 6’4″, 318-pound defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi.

“Free agent DT Foley Fatukasi is signing with the Raiders, per source,” Fowler tweeted out. “Seven-year NFL vet spent the last two years with Houston.”

Adding Foley Fatukasi gives the Raiders a proven, experienced run-stuffer in the middle of their defensive line. At 6-foot-4 and 318 pounds, Fatukasi has spent eight NFL seasons (Jets, Jaguars, Texans) primarily as a two-gap nose/defensive tackle who eats up blockers and anchors against the run, which is exactly the kind of interior presence that lets linebackers like Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean flow freely to the ball.

He has 195 career tackles and shows up as a steady, high-snap-count player when healthy, including a strong 2024 season in Houston where he was a key piece of their run defense.

Raiders Sign Former Texans Defensive Tackle Foley Fatukasi

For a Raiders defense that struggled with missed tackles and needed more beef up front, Fatukasi adds durability, size, and locker-room experience without costing much in terms of draft capital or a long-term financial commitment.

He’s more of a rotational/depth piece than a difference-making pass rusher, but his ability to hold the point of attack should shore up a run defense that needed reinforcement heading into the season.

The Raiders could also use another veteran presence at defensive tackle, with Adam Butler as the main veteran currently on the squad, followed by young DTs like Tonka Hemingway, Brandon Cleveland, and JJ Pegues.

Speaking of Hemingway, he’s impressed this offseason, taking reps with the first-team defense and proving he can take on a bigger workload in Year 2.

“Tonka, he put in a lot of work this offseason,” Raiders’ $48 million addition Kwity Paye said. “He got an award for the defense for the guys putting in the most work in the weight room. You can just see it in camp, like he’s been popping up on the field everywhere.”

Undrafted Free Agent Pass Rusher Turning Heads in Las Vegas

Talking about the Raiders’ defensive line, one undrafted free agent that has impressed early is pass rusher Cian Slone, who head coach Klint Kubiak named as one of three UDFAs that stood out during the preseason match against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Cian [Slone] on defense has done some good stuff,” Kubiak said.

Slone ended the night with a sack and a few tackles in the backfield, which, even though the Raiders are solid at pass rusher, could use a young depth piece.

Rob Leonard, the Raiders’ first-year defensive coordinator, commented on the style of defense he wants to coach this season.

“I’m going to coach the defense like I coach the D-line. I still do the same things I do. Not going one-for-one, attacking the ball, effort in pursuit. We start there, but that’s always got to stick out, and a product on the field that you know what it looks like.”

The Raiders defense should be an improved unit in 2026, especially with all the new additions and young guys breaking expectations early on.