Maxx Crosby, Former Coach Pleaded for Raiders to Draft $152M Star

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their fair share of mistakes over the years, and one that was under heavy scrutiny was the decision to draft Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson with the 7th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After just three seasons with the Raiders, Wilson was traded to the New Orleans Saints along with a 2026 seventh-round pick for a 2026 fifth-round pick, which the Raiders used to draft Arizona safety Dalton Johnson.

In a world of ‘What Ifs,’ Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby revealed that he and then-defensive line coach Rob Marinelli were pleading for the team to draft Philadelphia Eagles $152 million star defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Maxx Crosby, Rob Marinelli Wanted the Raiders to Draft Jalen Carter

Speaking on NFL Films regarding Jalen Carter placing No. 29 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2026, Maxx Crosby revealed he was asking for the Raiders to draft Carter with the 7th overall pick back in 2023.

“Coach Marinelli — he was calling me every day. Make sure they’re getting Jalen. Call them. Let them know. Get him in the building. Sit down with him. And I did all those things, you know, because Marinelli believed in him that much. And I was able to sit and watch the film.”

Crosby went on to explain his personal thoughts on Carter, saying, “He’s just one of those guys that is so disruptive. It’s not even about technique. It’s the fact that his will to destroy the dude in front of him is scary. I respect the hell out of him. He’s got a different type of strength and violence that’s terrifying for any interior lineman trying to stop him.”

The Raiders ended up going with Wilson at seven, and Carter is now one of the league’s top defensive tackles in the NFL.

However, given the Raiders’ poor structure from the front office to the coaching staff back in 2023, it would have been hard to keep Carter in check, given his off-the-field concerns and strong personality.

Raiders Young Defensive Tackle Turning Heads During Training Camp

Whatever the case may be, that’s in the past.

Something to look forward to in terms of the Raiders’ defensive tackle room is 2025 fourth-round pick Tonka Hemingway, who’s been turning heads during training camp.

He’s been playing with the first-team defense since the beginning of camp and has been a “consistent presence up front and has made the most of the opportunity,” according to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden.

“Tonka, he put in a lot of work this offseason,” Raiders’ $48M addition Kwity Paye said. “He got an award for the defense for the guys putting in the most work in the weight room. You can just see it in camp, like he’s been popping up on the field everywhere.”

The Raiders would benefit tremendously if Hemingway can break expectations and become a force in the middle of the defensive line.