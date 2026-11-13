Former Raiders CB Details Three Non-Negotiables for Fernando Mendoza Ahead of First Start

The Las Vegas Raiders made the move, trading quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings. In his stead, rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza steps onto the field as a starter. The Heisman Trophy winner owns the luxury of playing at home for his first regular-season start.

However, in his way stands the Seattle Seahawks defense. No unit allows fewer yards per play than Mike Macdonald’s group. Similarly, the defending Super Bowl champions surrender the fewest first downs in the NFL. NFL.com writer and former Raiders defensive back Bucky Brooks outlined a three-step plan for the rookie.

“This is the first time in my Raider fandom that I can remember since they were in the Super Bowl in the early 2000s that NOT ONLY do they have a plan, they’re executing the plan!” @Decker6 explains why he’s encouraged by the Raiders’ direction with Fernando Mendoza https://t.co/queGh5Xp5b — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) November 13, 2026

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Control the Pace

Under Cousins, Las Vegas averaged 26.4 points per game, which is the eighth-most in the league. Despite lacking a quality rushing attack and No. 1 wideout, Cousins moved the offense. Brooks explained why Mendoza must keep the ball moving while simultaneously making the team his own.

“Additionally, the veteran kept the Raiders on schedule with his sound decisions and clock management. Mendoza won’t be expected to run the show like his predecessor, but he must keep the offense on track with his leadership and situational awareness. The rookie must handle everything from snap to whistle like a pro, keeping the offense in a flow that leads to first downs and touchdowns.”

Head coach Klint Kubiak dictates the flow of his offense by installing a strong pre-snap operation. No one knows the Seattle defense better than their former offensive coordinator. Pre-snap will help Mendoza analyze what he sees, what he thinks, and how to counter the Seahawks.

#Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza shared a statement thanking Kirk Cousins and his family: “It would’ve been really easy for Kirk to be a little more dismissive. He had me with open arms and has taught me so many things. … He shared it with no restrictions or constraints.” 🥹 https://t.co/rUhol5ChiB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2026

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Be Careful with the Ball

Granted, ball security feels like a tired trope used by those who may lack keen insight. However, Brooks’ warning carries a strong sense of legitimacy. The Seahawks rank among the better teams at generating turnovers. While their 22 sacks may not seem like a daunting statistic, the pressure rate should be. Seattle generates pressures 27% of the time on pass play. The unit forces quarterbacks to reside in an uneasy limbo. Brooks makes one specific plea.

“Moreover, the rookie must stay composed and avoid playing “hero” ball when a simple approach and sound management plan are enough to win.”

Hero ball suggests flaws, such as throwing the ball across your body into the middle of the field. Similarly, forcing the ball into double coverage or attempting to get rid of it while in the grasp will ultimately hurt the offense and stall any attempt at offensive cohesion.

“The game is faster. The system, the playbook is thicker.” Fernando Mendoza told FOS in June what he felt was the biggest change from college to the NFL. Now he’s preparing for his first NFL start in Week 10 against the Seahawks—the league’s No. 1 defense in yards allowed. https://t.co/ODbwhOJmdc — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 10, 2026

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Move on From Failures and Successors

Playing in the secondary required Brooks to operate with a short memory, ignoring the previous play. By concentrating exclusively on the current play, the Raiders rookie can maintain his focus in the moment.

“While coaches often talk about a “next play” mentality, the rookie will need to heed that advice to avoid being overwhelmed in the moment. Mendoza must create and stick to a checklist that keeps him process-oriented instead of results-driven.”

Mendoza has familiarity with focusing on the next play. In the national championship game, facing a 4th-and-4, he locked in. Winning by just three points, Mendoza took the ball, ran up the middle, dove for the end zone, absorbed multiple hits, and gave Indiana the breathing it needed.

The Seattle Seahawks will be ready for Mendoza. The Raiders rookie will need to. Show the coaching staff, front office, and fanbase why they chose him first.