Tim Brown Sends Message to Kirk Cousins as Raiders Turn to Fernando Mendoza

After the first nine games of the 2026 NFL season, in which the storied franchise went 4-5, the Las Vegas Raiders decided it was time to move on from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, with the Minnesota Vikings desperate to bring him in and willing to trade a third-round draft pick.

With rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings, the Raiders front office and coaching staff were confident that now was the time to make the move to name the No. 1 pick their starter for the foreseeable future.

Raiders Legend Tim Brown Bids Farewell to Kirk Cousins

Once Cousins was officially traded to the Vikings, a lot of reactions surfaced from his teammates and even Raiders legends like Tim Brown.

The Raiders icon took to his X account to share his reaction to the Cousins trade, where he thanked the veteran gunslinger for his time in Las Vegas.

“Ugh! I was in Vegas last night, and there was a lot of murmuring about Kirk Cousins,” Brown wrote on his X account. “I was afraid what I was hearing made a lot of sense. And now, I know it was real. Just wanted to say THANKS to Kirk! You gave the Nation something to cheer for. I’m sure you have been.”

Brown also followed up on the reaction by thanking him for being a great teammate during his short time on the Raiders.

“Hey Kirk Cousins, thank you for celebrating others’ victories and lifting people without comparison or jealousy,” Brown wrote on his X account. “When you celebrate God’s blessings in others, you make room for your own. God’s blessings aren’t limited. Neither is His grace.”

Cousins will now return to Minnesota, where he had arguably the most success in the NFL, while Mendoza faces a tough test to start his stint as the Raiders starter.

Mendoza will make his first NFL start against the Seattle Seahawks, who have arguably the best defense in the league.

Tim Brown Heard Fernando Mendoza is ‘Ready as Can Be’

Along with praising Cousins for his short stint with the Raiders, Brown also tweeted about Mendoza and how he believes the rookie is ready to take on the role as the leader under center for the Silver and Black.

“Whispering in Fernando Mendoza’s ears, he’s as ready as he can be! I’m looking forward to it! Good luck, Kirk [Cousins]! Let’s Go 15!! RAAAAIIIDDERS!!”

Mendoza will get thrust into the fire on Sunday, as the Raiders host the Seahawks in what will be a game in which the rookie is put under the microscope.

He seems ready for the challenge, knowing that he’ll be facing the league’s elite defense.

“They’re a very impressive team,” Mendoza said of Seattle. “They’re one of the best defenses in the league, so it’s going to be a great challenge, and I’m excited to do my 111th out there.”

As expected, the Raiders are underdogs and will face a team determined to defend its Super Bowl title this season.