Police Issue Concerning Update on Ex-Raiders QB Geno Smith Allegations

Police have released a new update regarding allegations involving former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, providing a fresh development in a case that has generated significant attention on the veteran NFL signal-caller.

The latest twist comes as authorities say they are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the allegations, with the case drawing interest from both NFL fans and the broader public.

Davie Police Confirm Active Geno Smith Investigation

What appeared Monday to be a closed matter took a sharp turn Tuesday morning. Davie, Florida, police confirmed the assault allegation case against the ex-Raiders quarterback is no longer under passive review. Instead, detectives are now actively investigating the claims, according to ESPN reporter Rich Cimini.

“We were informed yesterday evening that, during review, it was determined that this case is being further investigated by detectives. It is active and we cannot release any additional information at this time,” according to the Davie Police Department Tuesday, as quoted by Cimini.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that the case was moving toward closure after officers responded to a call at Smith’s home Sunday but made no arrests. Authorities initially described it as inactive and still under review. Then came the reversal.

No charges have been filed and no arrest has been made as of Tuesday evening. The allegations originated from social media posts by a woman identifying herself as Kristen, who claimed physical assault, property damage, and neglect involving Smith’s special-needs son, Seven, born in 2019. Smith’s son’s mother subsequently posted publicly defending him as a capable parent, according to Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Florio.

Geno Smith and the NFL Personal Conduct Policy

The police investigation is only part of what Smith now faces. The NFL confirmed Tuesday it is tracking the situation, even as it declined to elaborate on next steps.

“We are aware of the matter and the club has been in contact with the league. We have no further comment at this time,” an NFL spokesperson told Florio of Pro Football Talk via email.

The league’s Personal Conduct Policy gives the NFL the authority to open its own independent investigation and to impose discipline regardless of how any criminal matter resolves. The league has suspended and fined players under the policy before any criminal process concluded, and in some cases after criminal charges were dropped entirely.

The NFL, however, has no subpoena power. The cooperation of the alleged victim becomes central to whether investigators can substantiate a policy violation, according to Pro Football Talk. If she does not engage with league investigators, building a formal case becomes significantly more difficult.

Smith’s current team, the New York Jets, have not issued any statement on the matter. Smith joined the Jets after a season with the Las Vegas Raiders, his third franchise in four seasons. The 35-year-old has battled injuries and inconsistency throughout a career that nonetheless spans 14 NFL seasons, including a Pro Bowl appearance following the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks.