Police Reviewing Serious Allegations Against Ex-Raiders QB Geno Smith: Report

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is reportedly the subject of a police investigation after serious allegations surfaced on Sunday, according to a new report. Smith is now a member of the New York Jets.

The reported investigation has generated significant attention because of Smith’s profile as a longtime NFL quarterback, though no criminal charges have been announced and the reported investigation is not an indication of Smith’s guilt or innocence.

“Officials are looking into assault allegations made against New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith over the weekend,” TMZ Sports reported on Monday, “with police telling TMZ Sports the case is currently under review.”

Geno Smith Assault Allegations

A woman identifying herself as Kristen took to social media Sunday, posting an Instagram Story — since deleted, from the account @everythingkrisxo — that made her allegations public.

“Today is the day! Geno Smith beat my a** cause he hates taking care of his special needs kid and can’t be left alone with him because he’d rather watch s*x online and play Call of Duty,” she wrote, as quoted by TMZ Sports.

The post appeared to include video of the two in an argument outside what appeared to be a residence, with some unconfirmed reports placing the scene in Florida. Smith is heard on the phone with an unidentified person saying, “She just called the police.”

Kristen replied: “Geno just beat my a**, that’s why. You ran outside and attacked me, b***h.”

After the argument continued, according to the video images, Kristen ran down the driveway screaming for help, then turned and leveled additional accusations, saying Smith broke her computer, threw out her purses and took money from her car. A separate clip shows Smith in the driver’s seat of a vehicle as an apparent physical scuffle plays out nearby. The final clip shows him standing outside a home talking calmly with three officers.

Jets-focused outlet The Jets Way, written by David Wyatt-Hupton, analyzed the available footage and noted that Kristen placed her hands on Smith as he retrieved something from her vehicle, after which he appeared to push her away. The newsletter stressed these remain pure allegations, with no corroborating police report or arrest record confirmed as of Monday morning.

Jets Face Potential Distraction

Smith’s son, Seven, was born in 2019. According to TMZ Sports, the boy’s mother posted on social media Sunday to rebut seeming allegations that the former Raiders quarterback is a neglectful parent.

“Geno is and always has been more than capable of taking care of his son,” she said, as quoted by TMZ Sports. “Let’s kill that narrative. Don’t get on the internet bringing my son into your web of dysfunction.” Reporting indicates that the mother and Smith’s accuser, Kristen, are not the same person, and there has been no confirmed connection between the two women in available coverage.

Smith was traded to the Jets this offseason from the Las Vegas Raiders, with Las Vegas reportedly still covering the majority of his 2026 salary. A previous legal matter — a DUI-related arrest in 2022 while Smith was with the Seattle Seahawks — ended without charges after prosecutors declined to file in 2023, according to an Associated Press report.

Wyatt-Hupton wrote in The Jets Way that the episode “has the potential to be a distraction for the Jets” heading into year two under head coach Aaron Glenn, while urging readers to reserve judgment until the full facts are known.

Online reaction divided sharply, with some demanding accountability and others openly questioning the accuser’s account or motives. No arrest has been made or public police report released as of Monday morning. Smith has not been charged with any offense.