Geno Smith Leaks Contract Demands Following Raiders Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have pulled off one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is sending a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Geno Smith.

The Raiders have been linked to Smith ever since Pete Carroll was head coach. The two worked together for four seasons in Seattle and clearly, the coach thinks highly of Smith. Las Vegas now has their starting quarterback for 2025, but what about beyond that?

Schefter also reported that Smith had not agreed to a new contract with the Raiders prior to the trade. That means he’ll be on an expiring contract this season until further notice. If Las Vegas hopes to keep him long-term, they’re going to have to pay.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Smith is looking for a contract that pays him between $40 and $45 million a season. That’s a large price to pay but it’s likely the Raiders will at least negotiate with him considering they just traded for him. That said, the team will likely try to keep Smith’s next contract in the $30 million-a-year range. What will be more interesting is the length of the eventual contract the two sides sign.

Is Smith the Long-Term Answer at QB?

This was a logical move for the Raiders to make. They already plan to cut Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell wasn’t going to be the starter in 2025. They went after Matthew Stafford but got turned down and the only really appealing option in free agency was Sam Darnold, who will likely want a similar contract to what Smith wants.

This year’s draft class is also considered weak at quarterback so the idea of using the No. 6 pick on one must’ve not been appealing to Las Vegas. That said, the Raiders could still decide to draft a quarterback in the second or third round to develop behind Smith.

That would likely be the scenario if the two sides don’t agree on a long-term deal. Smith is 34 now but didn’t play significant snaps for several years. He could feasibly still be able to play the position at a high level for another three or four years. That will play a factor in whether or not the Raiders to draft a quarterback this offseason. For now, it seems safe to assume that Smith will be the start in Las Vegas for at least a couple of seasons.

Can the Raiders Be a Playoff Team in 2025?

Trading for Smith doesn’t move the needle the same way trading for Stafford would have. However, he’s a sizable upgrade over the Minshew and O’Connell duo from last season.

Plus, Carroll knows him well and he should help implement the new culture the coach is trying to build. The Raiders still have a lot of moves to make but they’ve hired a coach and signed a quarterback who haven’t lost much in recent years. The Raiders are some pieces away from being true playoff contenders but they have the means to add them this offseason. Now that the No. 6 pick likely won’t be used on a quarterback, the team will be able to add an instant impact player who could help toward a playoff run.

It’ll be tough in a loaded AFC but the Raiders can’t be counted out in 2025.