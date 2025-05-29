Insider Makes Case for Why Raiders Could Double Win Total in 2025

It’s been a long two decades for the Las Vegas Raiders. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2002, and have just two winning seasons in that time.

This offseason, the Raiders made serious upgrades at head coach and quarterback with the additions of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith. Carroll has 10 playoff wins, a Super Bowl win and a Super Bowl appearance since the Raiders last won a playoff game.

Smith hasn’t had a lot of playoff success. He’s only started in one playoff game, and he lost. That said, he’s had a winning record in three straight regular seasons as a starter, which is much better than what the Raiders have had.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando is very high on what Las Vegas has done this offseason. He thinks the additions of Carroll and Smith could lead to a boost in wins this season.

“No team upgraded at the two most important positions — head coach and quarterback — more than the Raiders this offseason,” Sando wrote. “The jumps from Antonio Pierce to Pete Carroll and from Aidan O’Connell to Geno Smith could allow Las Vegas to more than double its win total following a 4-13 season.”

Maxx Crosby Praises Carroll’s Energy

Carroll is an older coach at 74, but his energy is second to none for somebody of his age. That’s something that’s stood out to star defensive end Maxx Crosby this offseason.

“That’s one thing about the NFL,” Crosby said on “The Rush.” “You know if someone is (expletive) or someone is really about it, and he is. He’s got a track record to prove it, and that energy is just real. It’s contagious. You never want to let a coach like that down. You want to show him, ‘I have more energy than you.’ It’s just a match made in heaven. I feel like, on a personal standpoint, just because I know, and you guys know, how much energy I bring to the game and how much I bring every day in the building and what I’m about, I literally live and am obsessed with football and being the best at what I do.

“But he’s the same way, and everything’s fun, and everything’s a great time, but he’s trying to win. Don’t get that mistaken. That’s the plan, is to win. Ultimately, all the culture, the things we do, they’re all tied in to winning. That’s the ultimate goal. You’re not going there to just have fun and (expletive) off. We’re working hard and getting after it, but he’s a competitor. He’s not trying to lose to nobody. So, it’s been really cool so far.”

Can Raiders Be a Playoff Team in 2025?

The jump from a four-win team to a playoff team might be too big for the Raiders, especially since they’re in the loaded AFC West. However, it’s not impossible.

If Smith plays like a top-10 quarterback, Ashton Jeanty is the Offensive Rookie of the Year and the defense can improve under Carroll and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, a wild card berth isn’t out of the question. A lot of things need to go right for the Raiders, but things are definitely headed in the right direction.