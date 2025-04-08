Geno Smith Reveals Biggest Reason for Wanting to Come to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders officially introduced Geno Smith as a member of the team after trading for him last month. The introduction was delayed as the two sides worked on a contract extension but they finally came to an agreement.

Smith had a long stint with the Seattle Seahawks but was starting to sour on the team this offseason. The team wanted him back but he wasn’t interested in returning. Instead, he wanted a fresh start with another team and the Raiders were the obvious choice.

The reason it was obvious was due to head coach Pete Carroll. He had coached Smith in Seattle and the quarterback wanted to reunite with him.

“I think there is unfinished business,” Smith said during his April 7 press conference. “When people think about my story, coach Carroll is a big part of that. He gave me an opportunity when not many people would’ve, and he saw the hard work that I was putting in. He saw the things behind the scenes that I do that allowed me to get this opportunity. But to be able to play for him again — and to be a part of this organization — it means everything to myself and my family. I was just telling him that I’ll run through a wall for him, and he knows that.

“And I’ll do the same for my teammates and for this organization. I just want that to be kind of who I am, and I want that statement of who I am as the quarterback of this team.”

Smith Has No Hard Feelings With Seahawks

Smith owes a lot to the Seahawks. They gave him a chance to start when so many other teams weren’t interested.

If it weren’t for his stint there, it’s hard to imagine he’s making nearly $40 million a year. He made it clear that he still has love for the franchise.

“It was just business,” Smith said. “There’s no hard feelings for anyone there. I have a lot of love for everybody there, really. … There’s new opportunity for everyone, and I’m so happy to be a part of this thing. I’m so happy to be where I am right now.”

Carroll Praises Smith

The Raiders had a huge need at quarterback this offseason but it’s unlikely the team even considers Smith if Carroll didn’t endorse him. He had some high praise for the quarterback.

“He’s going to bring us great stability and belief,” Carroll said during the press conference. “His habits are so, so stellar. The way he works, the way he looks at the game, the way he looks at the challenges of it all is exactly in line with the way we think. And so, he’ll represent us in a magnificent fashion.”

General manager John Spytek is also excited about the Smith addition.

“You have a few guys on each roster that set the direction of your team, and I know Geno’s up for that task,” Spytek said. “That’s why Pete and I are so thrilled to have him.”

Smith has a chance to be the best quarterback the Raiders have had in years.