Proposed Trade Sends Raiders’ Award-Winning TE to Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most exciting tight ends rooms in the NFL. Michael Mayer is just a year removed from being an early second-round pick while 2024 first-round pick Brock Bowers is one of the most hyped tight end propsects ever.

The team also signed Harrison Bryant this offseason, who was a John Mackey Award-winner in college. There might not be a better trio of tight ends in the NFL if Mayer and Bowers live up to their draft statuses.

However, the Raiders may also have too much tight end talent. Bryant has started 30 games in his career but likely won’t be starting in Las Vegas. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report pitched a trade idea that would send Bryant and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the New York Giants for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

“The Raiders signed Harrison Bryant to a one-year, $3.3 million contract in March, but couldn’t have factored in drafting Brock Bowers at the time,” Ballentine wrote in a July 26 column. “Drafting the rookie phenomenon out of Georgia probably puts Bryant third in the tight end pecking order right away.

“Meanwhile, the Giants might have pursued a free agent tight end a little harder if Waller had announced his retirement before June. Here, both clubs get a chance for a redo. The former Mackey Award winner could help out New York until Johnson is ready to play.”

This wouldn’t be much of a return for the Raiders but would open up a potentially valuable roster spot while adding a bit of draft capital.

Las Vegas Raiders Traded TE to New York Giants Last Year

If the trade Ballentine is pitching actually came to fruition, it would be the second time in two years that the Raiders traded a tight end to the Giants. Last offseason, star tight end Darren Waller was dealt to New York for a third-round pick.

Considering Waller retired after one injury-plagued season, the Giants may not be too keen to trade for another Raiders tight end this offseason. However, they do have a void at the position with Waller gone so it could make sense to sacrfice a sixth-round pick that’s two years away for a capable tight end like Bryant.

Should Las Vegas Raiders Trade Harrison Bryant?

One thing that Bryant is going to do better than Mayer or Bowers is blocking. Mayer came on as a blocker as the 2023 season went on but the Raiders drafted him because of his pass-catching ability. The same goes for Bowers. He’s an excellent playermaker but he’s not particualrly big and could struggle in the blocking game as a rookie.

Bryant was the third-best pass blocking tight end in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus, so he does have some value. That said, it will still be difficult to get him on the field too much, especially on passing downs when the Raiders will want Bowers or Mayer out there.

If an appealing trade comes along, the team should consider moving Bryant. He’s likely to see limited snaps this season and a draft pick is more valuable than a third-string tight end.