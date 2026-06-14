Raiders Insider Gives Clear Eagles, 49ers Update on Maxx Crosby

The long-term future of Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby remains uncertain. After the trade to the Baltimore Ravens fell through due to a failed physical, the speculation around Crosby went quiet.

However, after the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett, trade speculation regarding Crosby has resurfaced. It doesn’t appear as though the Silver and Black will trade the veteran right now, but leading up to the trade deadline later this year could be different.

If Crosby shows that he’s the same player and that his torn meniscus injury is behind him, expect teams to be lining up to make an offer for him later this year. As a result, Raiders on SI’s Hondo Carpenter shared two teams that are interested in Crosby.

“Let’s talk about the Maxx Crosby trade rumors,” Carpenter said on the June 13 edition of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. “I know there are a lot of fans who, after the season, when we talked about it, mocked me, got mad, and even had people threaten me.

“Then, bam, you saw him get traded to Baltimore. Okay, I am telling you there is a lot of interest in Maxx Crosby. Two teams specifically are nuclear hot: the Eagles and the 49ers.

“I still believe there are two, maybe as many as three other teams absolutely in play for Maxx. Okay. Does that mean that Maxx is in [Raiders general manager John Spytek’s] office saying, ‘I want out.’ No. Does that mean that Spytek is saying, ‘I want him gone.’ No.”

Raiders Insider Wouldn’t Be Surprised By Maxx Crosby Trade

Moreover, Carpenter noted that he wouldn’t be surprised if a team did give Las Vegas an offer they couldn’t refuse that would lead to them trading Crosby.

“Do I think it is as probable as it was when the season ended? No,” Carpenter added. “But I certainly don’t think it’s far-fetched. I would not be shocked or surprised with a trade. Not predicting one, but I would not be shocked or surprised. That’s just the reality, and that’s our job, my job, to report to you the reality.”

Maxx Crosby on Las Vegas’ Rebuild

Despite the speculation, Crosby isn’t going into this season believing that the Raiders have no chance of surprising teams and wants to win. On June 3, Crosby spoke with the media and shared the mindset he’s trying to instill in his teammates as he goes through another coaching change.

“I’m not into making predictions, getting too high or too low,” Crosby said. “I’ve been there before in the past, and I’m always gonna be overly optimistic. If you don’t believe, you have no chance. So for me, coming into every single season, I believe. We play this game to win.

“We don’t go here to rebuild or have a chance or get a little bit better. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do, and we do have to get a lot better. And there are a lot of things that need to go in our favor. But ultimately, I’m always gonna be very optimistic, and I try to feed that to my teammates.”