Maxx Crosby Issues Strong Stance Amid Raiders’ Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders are in Year 1 of a rebuild with new head coach Klint Kubiak and a young core that includes rookie QB Fernando Mendoza. While teams need to take their lumps in a rebuild, Maxx Crosby doesn’t want to hear about that.

Although the Silver and Black made free-agent signings and had a solid draft, many still see this team as far from an AFC contender. Nonetheless, Crosby isn’t going into this season believing that the Raiders have no chance of surprising teams and wants to win.

On June 3, Crosby spoke with the media and shared the mindset he’s trying to instill in his teammates as he goes through another coaching change.

“I’m not into making predictions, getting too high or too low,” Crosby said. “I’ve been there before in the past, and I’m always gonna be overly optimistic. If you don’t believe, you have no chance. So for me, coming into every single season, I believe. We play this game to win.

“We don’t go here to rebuild or have a chance or get a little bit better. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do, and we do have to get a lot better. And there are a lot of things that need to go in our favor. But ultimately, I’m always gonna be very optimistic, and I try to feed that to my teammates.”

Maxx Crosby Doesn’t Want to Believe 2026 Narrative for Silver and Black

Moreover, Crosby doesn’t want his teammates to think that, because not many analysts see them as a playoff threat, they can switch up the narrative and become one.

“If we go into the season thinking we’re gonna lose, you’re probably gonna lose,” Crosby added. “So no matter what it is, no matter the situation, no matter who’s coaching, if you don’t have everybody on board, invested, and dialed in on finding ways to win and improve as an individual, so that they can improve the unit. Everyone is working in the same direction, then you’re wasting time.”

Raiders’ Rob Leonard Doesn’t Hold Back on Maxx Crosby

Despite the injury that he would later need surgery on, Crosby put up good numbers in the 2025 season. Last campaign, the Raiders edge rusher played 935 total snaps, leading to a 79.7 overall PFF defensive grade.

Furthermore, Crosby generated 53 total pressures, 10 sacks, 31 hurries, 12 QB hits, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 46 solo tackles.

Meanwhile, on June 3, new Las Vegas defensive coordinator Rob Leonard shared his thoughts on still having the chance to coach Crosby after the player was nearly traded this offseason, but the deal fell through due to a failed physical.

“Probably the biggest reason I came here was the opportunity to coach him,” Leonard told reporters. “So to help, it’s awesome to help him toward some of his goals, as well as the defense in this organization. I think of how much he’s given and sacrificed to this place. To help make something that we’re all proud of would be really cool.”