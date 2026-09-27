Raiders’ Jack Bech Gets Emotional About Facing Saints in Week 3

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints will carry special significance for wideout Jack Bech. Bech went to high school in Lafayette, Louisiana, and played at LSU from 2021 to 2022.

Moreover, the Raiders receiver is returning to the city where his brother, Martin “Tiger” Bech, was killed in the 2025 New Orleans truck attack. Despite the tragedy, New Orleans also holds positive childhood memories for Bech. He has noted that his family would go to the Superdome to watch Saints games.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Bech told reporters in a Sept. 24 video from FOX5 Las Vegas. “I’m super excited. It’s a chance to rewrite this wrong. It’s gonna be fun to be able to go play in the home state. The Superdome is a place I grew up going to as a kid watching the Saints.

“So it’s gonna be fun to be able to go in there and kind of live out a dream of playing in the Superdome and being able to just glorify God and glorify my brother.”

Jack Bech Intends to Play With Emotions, Not Get Emotional

Nonetheless, Bech understands that the Raiders need him to play a vital role on offense if they want to get to 3-0. As a result, Bech noted he intends to do his best to keep his composure and not let himself get emotional, but to play with emotions.

“Like, you gotta treat it like any other game,” Bech added. “My coach said, ‘Play with emotions, but don’t be emotional.’ I thought that was a really good quote. Emotions are gonna be high, but whenever I’m playing, don’t be emotional. Play with those emotions, but don’t let them take over. After every play, just reset. Take it one play at a time.”

Meanwhile, Bech will have his team’s backing, as Kirk Cousins noted his support for the wideout leading up to the Week 3 game on Sept. 27.

“Jack’s been through a lot,” Cousins said. “I think it’s convicting for me when you watch the attitude he brings every day, just the way he carries himself. You have to check yourself a little bit and think about your own gratitude, your own perspective. But someone you root for, someone you want to see do well.”

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gets Candid Message From Saints Star

The Raiders defense will be looking to carry their good start to the 2026 season to New Orleans. Maxx Crosby continues to show that he’s one of the best players at his position coming off a torn meniscus injury from last season. As a result, the Saints’ Chase Young has a lot of respect for the veteran.

“I feel like players like Maxx are always respected,” Young said on the Sept. 25 edition of “Good Morning Football.” “I have a lot of respect for Maxx and what he does and how he can do it. I feel like every pass rusher is their own original self. It’s the way Maxx rushes. He rushes [differently] than Khalil Mack. Khalil Mack rushes [differently] than me.

“I rush different than Nick Bosa. So I feel like it’s what they say. It’s more than nine ways to skin a cat. So I feel like everybody can skin it differently and we all just [are] original in how we do things.”