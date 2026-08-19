Jack Bech Makes Feelings Clear Entering Second Raiders Season

It was a challenging rookie season for Las Vegas Raiders wideout Jack Bech, who had 20 catches for 224 yards in 16 games, per StatMuse. While the wide receiver is in his second season, he’s pretty much a rookie, given the lack of playing time he received under former head coach Pete Carroll.

Nonetheless, with a new head coach in Klint Kubiak, Bech will be looking to be among the players who benefit from the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator’s arrival.

Bech is off to a good start after an impressive preseason opener in which the wideout had three receptions for 25 receiving yards and a touchdown. Ahead of his second NFL season, Bech spoke with Q Myers on the Aug. 18 edition of “Unnecessary Roughness” to share what he’s learned in his first two years in the league.

“Just perseverance,” Bech told Myers. “The league, obviously, these are the best in the world. A lot of people get paid a lot of money, but that’s both sides of the ball.

“Like the guy across from you, he’s getting paid a lot of money to guard you. So just being able to understand there’s going to be ups and downs, but to be able to just persevere, keep God first in everything, keep working hard.”

Jack Bech’s Mindset for Second Season With Raiders

Moreover, Bech spoke about the word he’s leaning on through training camp and preseason as he looks to have an impressive second season. After not seeing much playing time as a rookie, the Raiders should hope to see Bech take steps toward becoming a go-to guy for Kirk Cousins and, eventually, Fernando Mendoza.

“I think the main thing, a theme in the team and a theme that I like to go off of is just consistency,” Bech added. “Each and every day coming in, putting your head down, if it’s the best day ever, OK day or not a great day in your eyes, just keep coming in day in and day out and being consistent.”

Jack Bech on Fernando Mendoza’s Performance in Preseason Opener

Bech and Mendoza have begun to build a connection, as the touchdown the wideout caught came from the No. 1 overall pick. After the loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Bech spoke to reporters and shared his thoughts on Mendoza’s performance.

“Just the amount of poise that he had to go out there to be able to get through all his progressions, make amazing throws,” Bech told reporters postgame. “[Mendoza is] really starting to see the game and understand the game at a great level.

“He’s in there working hard each and every day, watching a lot of film, putting in the physical work, but a lot of mental work as well. He’s done really great. I’m excited to see him keep growing.”

Bech will look to continue his impressive form in the Raiders’ second preseason game when they face the Houston Texans on Aug. 20 at Reliant Stadium. If Bech can have another exceptional performance, then the Silver and Black could have one of the young wideouts ready to emerge for a prominent role.