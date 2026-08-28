Raiders’ Jack Bech Doesn’t Hold Back on Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up the preseason with an 18-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 27 at Allegiant Stadium. Now, the Silver and Black can turn their attention to Week 1 and their Sept. 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Against the Niners’ defense, Mendoza went 7-for-14 on his pass attempts for 57 passing yards along with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Moreover, with Kirk Cousins likely to be the starting QB, it was Mendoza’s last opportunity to see the field until head coach Klint Kubiak decides the player is ready to be QB1.

As a result, Raiders wideout Jack Bech shared the progress that the No. 1 pick made during training camp and the preseason as the team shifts its focus to the regular season.

“[Mendoza] gets better each and every day,” Bech told reporters on Aug. 27 after the Raiders’ loss. “He comes in one of the first ones in and one of the first ones to leave, ready to work. He’s just so consistent in the way he studies film, the way he goes out to work each and every day, the way he composes himself out there on the field.

“You can see from OTAs to now just his composure out there on the field, just being able to stay calm, get through his reads, his progressions, and put the ball where it needs to be.”

Jack Bech on His Growth During Training Camp, Preseason

Bech also shared how he’s grown since Kubiak took over as head coach, compared to last season, which was a challenging rookie season for the wideout.

“I think just the speed of the game, being able to see the different defenses, whenever seeing the rolling safeties, there’s so much that I can say to work on,” Bech added. “This is a game that challenges you each and every day. No matter if you’re the best or not, no matter if you’re the top guys in the league, you got to come in here each and every day, be consistent.

“You got to go to work each and every day. But there’s a million things, just working on all the little fundamentals. Seeing leverages of DBs and what defenses like to do on film, and just so many different things.”

Maxx Crosby Gets Strong Words From Raiders Teammate

Meanwhile, Mendoza said he’s grateful to have someone like Maxx Crosby around because going against him gives him a clear idea of what he’ll face from NFL pass rushers and helps him grow.

“To be able to compete with such fierce competitors as Maxx and the other great edge rushers around the league and be a teammate with Maxx has been so helpful,” Mendoza told reporters after the game. “I look forward to going against him in practice and competing because, at the end, iron sharpens iron.

“When you’re able to go against not just iron, but a diamond sword, and he is a fantastic experience. When he’s one of the top, if not the top, pass rushers in the league, when you get to play against him, it gets you ready for that moment.”