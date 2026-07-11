Raiders Second-Round Pick Gets Troubling Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders have put a lot of faith in their current crop of wide receivers. Despite many believing the team has a need at the position, the only notable move they made was signing Jalen Nailor in free agency.

Last year, the Raiders used a second-round pick on Jack Bech, but he only caught 20 balls in 16 games. Las Vegas needs to see more from such a high draft pick, but it’s possible that he’s just not going to be productive.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton projected every team’s biggest busts for the 2026 season, and he named Bech for the Raiders.

“Don’t get your hopes up for a Jack Bech breakout year. According to Locked On Raiders podcast host Q Myers, the second-year wideout ‘really has not popped yet.’ Bech’s quiet offseason isn’t the only concern regarding his development. Even within a Raiders’ wide receiver unit that lacks star power, he may be third on the depth chart,” Moton wrote.

“According to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak called fourth-year pro Tre Tucker a ‘quiet leader’ in the receiver room. Las Vegas signed Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35 million deal. If Nailor and Tucker take on big roles in the passing game, Bech may see limited playing time, especially if the team fields a high rate of two-tight-end sets with All-Pro Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.”

Bech Can Still Prove Doubters Wrong

Bech is a tough player who can be a factor in the run blocking game. He also has strong hands. The biggest question mark with him is whether or not he has the necessary speed to consistently get open.

If he can’t separate, he’s not going to see many targets. Some compared him to Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua coming out of the draft, but he’s always open. Bech hasn’t proven he can do that at a consistent level.

However, there is evidence that wide receivers like him can succeed at the NFL level. He’s really going to need to step up his game, or he could find himself at the bottom of the depth chart.

Brock Bowers Named Best TE in NFL

The good news for the Raiders is that their need at wide receiver should be masked by the fact that tight end Brock Bowers is on the roster. Though he’s not always lining up out wide, he’s easily one of the best weapons in the NFL.

Even coming off a down year, people around the NFL voted him as the No. 1 tight end in the league in a poll conducted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Bowers’ second season was marred by injuries and a porous Raiders offense,” Fowler wrote. “For that, he mostly gets a pass in the voting. But his second consecutive No. 1 ranking was more contested this time around, despite a respectable 64 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. Last summer, Bowers fended off the field convincingly thanks to his setting an NFL rookie record with 112 catches.”

Now that Bowers should have better quarterback play and offensive playcalling, he could be in for a monster season.