Raiders WR Jack Bech Put on Notice Before 2026 Season

The Las Vegas Raiders seem content to go into the regular season with their current group of wide receivers. They recently brought in Ronnie Bell, but he’s on the practice squad and not likely to play early in the season.

Tre Tucker appears to get the first at being the No. 1 wide receiver, with Jalen Nailor as the No. 2. Former second-round pick Jack Bech is expected to be the No. 3 option, which isn’t great considering he was a second-round pick just a year ago.

Bech didn’t show much potential as a rookie, but the coaching staff didn’t do him any favors. Perhaps with a more competent offensive staff, he can be a more effective weapon. If he could develop into an impact player, that would be huge for the Raiders. ESPN’s Ben Solak named him the biggest X-factor for the team heading into the season.

“Behind WR1 Tre Tucker, who is a handy player but not the typical three-level threat we see from a team’s WR1, the Raiders have 2025 second-rounder Jack Bech, 2025 fourth-rounder Dont’e Thornton Jr. and free agent signee Jalen Nailor,” Solak wrote. “The splashiest moments in the preseason came from Bech, who was one of the rookies pushed aside by Pete Carroll in the ugly conflict between coaching staff and front office. Bech began the season behind Thornton and broke into the rotation later in the season after Jakobi Meyers was traded and Thornton had proven unprepared for NFL action.

“Bech has the sort of dirty-work skill set that should help him get on the field. He blocks well and can take easy targets for big gains while he grows into the finer details of route timing and location that Kubiak demands of his pass catchers. Nailor figures to run with Tucker in two-WR sets early because he’s the big-money free agent, and the Raiders will likely major in 2-TE sets with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer on the roster. But if Bech can make big plays as the third wideout on the field, he’ll quickly climb the depth chart and give the Raiders the secondary playmaker they desperately need behind Bowers and Tucker.”

Bech Had Quiet Offseason

Bech didn’t make a lot of noise in training camp. He made some plays in the preseason, but nothing too notable.

Now, the thing about Bech is his skill set translates better to game day. He’s a physical player who is effective as a blocker. What really matters is that he helps win games, so if he’s underwhelming in practice, nobody will care if he catches touchdowns.

Dont’e Thornton Starting Season on IR

Thornton was a player the Raiders were excited about last season due to his size and speed. He even had a chance to start some games as a rookie. However, he just didn’t make many plays.

He had a quiet training camp, which was made quieter by the fact that he missed much of it due to injury. The Raiders announced that he’s starting the season on Injured Reserve, but he is designated to return at some point. It remains to be seen how long he’ll be out.