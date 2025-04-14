Insider Points to Specific Player Raiders Want if They Trade Down in Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders could have some tough decisions to make in the 2025 NFL Draft. This is one of the weaker classes in recent money and that’s why many have projected they’ll go running back with the No. 6 pick and select Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.

However, the best play might be to trade down and add more picks, if possible. That’s typically easier said than done but the Raiders might already have a player in mind if they do trade down, according to ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

“Jeanty and the Raiders are one of the most linked pairings in this draft,” Reid wrote. “It makes sense because Las Vegas could use another instant-impact offensive threat along with tight end Brock Bowers, and (Pete) Carroll isn’t afraid to use first-round capital on running backs (see Rashaad Penny). Cornerback could be another position the Raiders target early, especially if they decide to trade down from No. 6. Multiple league sources have mentioned Jahdae Barron (Texas) as an option if the Raiders trade back.”

The Raiders haven’t made any splash moves at cornerback in free agency and just released 2024 starter Jack Jones. Cornerback is one of the team’s biggest needs and Barron could be a Week 1 starter for them.

Info On Jahdae Barron

While the Raiders need an outside cornerback, they also have a major need at nickel cornerback. Nate Hobbs signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency, and he’ll need to be replaced.

Barron’s best projection in the NFL is at nickel cornerback. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had some good info on the cornerback in his scouting report.

“Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season,” Zierlein wrote. “Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety.”

Barron won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2024, which is awarded to college football’s best defensive back. He also ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine so his speed should translate well.

Should Raiders Trade Down?

Considering this is a weak class, the Raiders’ only chance at adding a true instant-impact player could be staying at No. 6. In most drafts, taking a running back at No. 6 wouldn’t even be an option.

However, this is one year where the Raiders might be able to justify it. Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects to come into the NFL over the last decade. He would likely be a Week 1 starter and greatly improve the Raiders’ last-place run game.

If another can’t-miss prospect slips to the Raiders due to a run on quarterbacks, then they’d have to consider them but if they’re all off the board, Jeanty makes a lot of sense.