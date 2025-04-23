Insider Points to ‘Particular’ QB Raiders Would Target in Draft

When the NFL season ended, the Las Vegas Raiders were heavily linked to quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class. However, this year’s class turned out to be one of the more underwhelming ones in recent memory.

Perhaps the Raiders could’ve been interested in Cam Ward, but the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick, latched onto him pretty quickly. This led the Raiders to trade for Geno Smith and give him a two-year contract extension.

Despite that, Las Vegas doesn’t see Smith as a long-term option at quarterback. In fact, the team is still considering drafting one highly. Tashan Reed of The Athletic revealed the one quarterback that the Raiders could be convinced to use their second-round pick on.

“The most intriguing developmental prospects who could be available in that range are quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough, but it’s possible that none of those players are still on the board when the Raiders come on the clock in Round 2,” Reed wrote. “Milroe, in particular, would garner Day 2 interest from the Raiders if he’s still there, according to team sources.”

Milroe might have the best physical tools of any quarterback in the draft, but he needs a lot of work. The Raiders could be the perfect place for him to play, as there wouldn’t be any pressure to play him for a year or two.

Raiders Also High on Quinn Ewers

The problem facing the Raiders is that Milroe got invited to attend the draft, which means there’s a good chance he’ll be selected in the first round. If that’s the case, Las Vegas could pivot to former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in the third or fourth round.

“The next tier of quarterbacks includes Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord and Will Howard. Among that group, the Raiders are highest on Ewers, according to team sources,” Reed Wrote.

“It’s also possible that the Raiders just keep their current quarterback room intact and hold off on adding a developmental quarterback until 2026, which is anticipated to have a stronger group of prospects. With Smith in place as the starter, there’s no need for them to force it this year.”

John Spytek & Pete Carroll Working Together

A coach of Pete Carroll’s stature typically doesn’t have to answer to a general manager when constructing a roster. However, it’s unclear who truly has the final say on roster decisions for the Raiders.

General manager John Spytek will be heavily involved, as will minority owner Tom Brady. Right now, it hasn’t been a problem as they are working well together, according to Reed.

“Spytek and Carroll have worked hand-in-hand thus far. Minority owner Tom Brady rounds out the football decision-making triumvirate that owner Mark Davis has put together,” Reed wrote. “That collaborative process has gone smoothly, with the coaching staff and front office both having legitimate input in roster decisions, according to team sources. It remains unclear who has the final say on roster decisions, but that’s not as important as Las Vegas’ 2025 draft class turning into a hit.”

The draft should give us a better indication of who exactly is calling the shots for the Raiders.