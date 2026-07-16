It looks like the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from linebacker Jamal Adams after just one season, making two big-time free-agent signings with linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker this offseason.

Adams, 30, is still a free agent midway through July, and he’s made it clear what team he wants to sign with: the New York Jets, the team that drafted him sixth overall back in 2017.

Jamal Adams Sends Plea for Jets Reunion After Raiders Stint

Jamal Adams requested a trade out of New York back in 2020 after contract talks broke down, leading to an eventual blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, where they sent two first-round picks and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round selection.

However, speaking with a fan on Instagram, Adams owned up to his mistakes during his time in New York and wants to make things right with the Jets.

“I’ve apologized for it,” Adams said. “I was 24 years old brotha. I was Definitely immature.” The fan then asked Adams to request a tryout with the Jets, to which Adams said, “I’ve tried Brodie. No lies. It’s in their hands. …It’s only right if you ask me.”

Unfortunately for Adams, he hasn’t been the same player he once was since his days in New York and Seattle. In fact, Adams had to make a position change from safety to linebacker to make the Raiders’ roster in 2025.

He appeared in all 17 games for Las Vegas, racking up 45 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble, but had a 98.6 passer rating allowed in coverage and had 12 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite that, Adams believes he still deserves his flowers.

“Regardless of what you might think about me, I know where my heart has always been and always will be,” Adams said in a post on X. “I left my mark in New York. At the end of the day, you have to respect that. I was one of the best to come through.”

Raiders Received Glowing Message on Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker

As for the Raiders’ new linebacker duo, ESPN’s Ben Solak believes the additions of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are A+ moves, the 2nd best positional upgrade any NFL team has made this offseason (just behind the Arizona Cardinals going from Michael Carter and Emari Demercado to Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier).

“Dean and Walker are a complementary duo,” Solak wrote. “Dean might be undersized, but he has many traits of a prototypical signal-calling Mike linebacker: great recognition and instincts, plus physical tackling skills. With Dean calling the plays, Walker will be freed to play more run-and-chase roles, which suits his size and speed strengths.”

Both linebackers are expected to be key contributors on defense next season, and both are poised to have breakout seasons under first-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

“The cool thing is with those two, they’ll get a lot of the attention,” linebackers coach Ronell Williams said of Dean and Walker. “And I told them in our early meetings, ‘The good Lord blessed y’all with some things that you can’t teach.’ Quay is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and he can move. The thing that makes me excited is he has room to grow and develop in his game. With those intangibles and that mindset, [there’s] a ton of plays that Quay is excited about.”