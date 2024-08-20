Proposed Trade Has Raiders Land $38 Million Eagles All-Pro

Cornerback might be the thinnest position on the Las Vegas Raiders. Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs are unquestioned starters while second-year pro Jakorian Bennett appears in line to hold the third starting spot.

However, the depth behind those three is very thin. This led Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report to pitch a trade that would send Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry to the Raiders.

“Trading for James Bradberry would be a boom-or-bust move that could help the secondary,” Ballentine wrote in an August 18 column. “He would be reunited with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham who was the defensive coordinator for the Giants when Bradberry was a Pro Bowler.

“If Graham can help him rebound after a tough 2023 season then he could wind up helping the Raiders compete in the AFC West.”

Brandon Facyson was supposed to compete for a starting job but he didn’t play in either of the Raiders’ two preseason games and the team hasn’t given any word on what’s going on with him. Next on the depth chart is rookie Decamerion Richardson, who likely isn’t ready to play important NFL snaps. Bradberry is coming off a down year where he only caught one interception but he was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022. If the price is low, it could be worth it for the Raiders to add him.

Jack Jones Named Among Most Underrated Players

Jones was a big reason for the Raiders’ defense resurgence last season. After claiming him off waivers during the 2023 season, he quickly earned a starting job and rewarded Las Vegas with two intercpetions in seven games, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

Jones was a fourth-round pick just two years ago so he’s not a household name yet but CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin believes he’s one of the most underrated players in the NFL.

“The former New England Patriots fourth-rounder is on some people’s radars after an early-preseason pick, but he’s still a man looking to redeem a tumultuous on- and off-field start to his career,” Benjamin wrote in an August 14 column. “With four pass breakups and two picks in just seven games with the Raiders in 2023, he’s emerging as a ballhawk.”

The Raiders are relying on Jones to be a No. 1 cornerback so they need him to play well. If he keeps building off of his 2023 season, he could be looking at a long-term contract extension next offseason.

CB Free Agent Market Thinning

With Stephon Gilmore signing with the Minnesota Vikings, there are fewer cornerback options in free agency. The Raiders have been apprehensive about adding a veteran cornerback but that could change before the season, especially if Facyson is injured.

While Gilmore is no longer an option, there are still appealing veterans available. Adoree’ Jackson remains unsigned and he previously played under Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the New York Giants. Patrick Peterson is 34 now but is an eight-time Pro Bowler and could provide some leadership to the young secondary.

J.C. Jackson would be risky due to his lackluster time with the Los Angeles Chargers but he combined for 17 interceptions in 2020 and 2021. He’s just 28 so it’s possible that he could return to form in the right situation.