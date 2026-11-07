Raiders’ Jeremy Chinn Handed Punishment After Brutal Garrett Wilson Hit

The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with another disciplinary headline following their Week 8 win against the New York Jets, as safety Jeremy Chinn has been fined by the NFL for a controversial hit on wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The league penalized Chinn $17,911 for unnecessary roughness after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Wilson late in the fourth quarter. With only 20 seconds remaining in the game, the collision quickly drew attention on social media.

Raiders News: Jeremy Chinn Fined for Hit on Garrett Wilson

Jeremy Chinn’s hit against Garrett Wilson gained attention after SM Highlights shared a clip of the collision on X, highlighting how Wilson managed to hold onto the football despite the contact.

The hit appeared particularly jarring because Wilson had already secured the reception before Chinn delivered the contact. The collision also raised concerns about player safety, given the helmet-to-helmet contact and Wilson’s position as a receiver attempting to complete the play.

The NFL’s decision to fine Chinn falls under its unnecessary roughness rules, which include specific penalties for hits on defenseless players. The league’s fine schedule lists $17,911 as the standard first-offense amount for that category.

Potential Trade Targets for the Raiders

While the Raiders have other issues to address, the upcoming trade deadline on November 10th allows general manager John Spytek to improve their roster for the future. According to Sam Warren of The Athletic, Las Vegas’ biggest needs are at defensive tackle and wide receiver, making Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo two potential trade targets.

Thomas would be an intriguing addition to the Raiders’ offense, particularly given his age (24), previous production (1.2k receiving yards, ten TDs as a rookie), and familiarity with an offensive system that shares similar principles with head coach Klint Kubiak’s scheme.

He also did not have a role in the Jaguars’ offense on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, fueling trade rumors.

Ojomo could also address another significant weakness on the roster. He’s also young (25 years old) and has several former teammates and coaches now on the Raiders. There’s also a lot of chatter around the league that teams are interested in trading for Ojomo, and the Raiders could be one of those teams interested.

However, Warren noted that Spytek will have to be careful about surrending additional draft capital.

“The Raiders, however, aren’t even a year removed from picking at the top of the NFL Draft and are very much building for the future with quarterback Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings,” Warren wrote. “The franchise has traded draft capital to expedite a rebuild, which put them only further behind. Spytek is wary of not making mistakes of old.”

Whether it’s Thomas, Ojomo, or another potential target, Spytek will need to believe the player and asking price justify making a move.