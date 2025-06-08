Raiders to Implement $16 Million ‘Swiss Army Knife’ in a Huge Way

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed safety Jeremy Chinn to a two-year, $16 million deal this offseason, they weren’t just adding another body to their secondary, they were adding a dynamic, do-it-all defender who thrives in chaos. Chinn, 27, arrives in Las Vegas after splitting his first five seasons between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders, where he developed a reputation as one of the most versatile players in the league. Now, he’s expected to be the Swiss Army knife of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense.

How Las Vegas Plans to Unleash Its Most Versatile Weapon Yet

Since entering the NFL in 2020 as a second-round pick, Chinn has played nearly every position on the defensive back seven. In 71 career games (67 starts), he’s logged over 1,000 snaps as a safety and outside linebacker, 389 at inside linebacker, and nearly 1,000 in the slot.

That type of positional flexibility is rare, to the point where general manager John Spytek called him a “big nickel” and praised his ability to contribute both in the box and in deep coverage.

“I feel like I can affect the game in a lot of ways,” Chinn said. “In this defense, it’s allowing me to do that.” Chinn’s adaptability is more than just a bonus for a Raiders defense.

“Just in terms of his leadership, he’s very sure of himself because he puts in the work,” Graham said. “He’s been a sponge in terms of learning how we want to do things, and then all the physical attributes, but all 32 teams know about that. The speed, the size, physicality, ability to tackle and nose for the ball. It’s all been positive there.”

Jeremy Chinn’s Hybrid Still Set Could Be the Key to Unlocking Las Vegas’ Defense

Chinn’s tape shows a defender who can rush the passer, stop the run, and drop back in coverage. Which isn’t a common theme among players in the NFL.

Last season with the Commanders, he tied his career-high 117 total tackles and tied for seventh among safeties with 26 run stops. Chinn’s impact as a downhill tackler is undeniable, and the Raiders are eager to deploy him in similar ways.

But the real intrigue lies in how Chinn holds up in coverage. Last year, he was targeted 43 times, allowing 28 receptions for 354 yards, five touchdowns, and a passer rating of 119.7 when targeted — numbers the Raiders would like to see improve.

Still, Chinn is already showing signs of growth in that area. According to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, he picked off quarterback Geno Smith during OTAs and broke up another pass that was intended for tight end Michael Mayer.

“He’s got such an amazing skill set for a man of his size,” Spytek said. “And you love the intelligence and the instincts that go with it.”

The Raiders have made no secret about how much they value Chinn’s versatility. Whether he’s covering a tight end, blitzing off the edge, or acting as a roaming playmaker in the middle of the field, he’s expected to be a central figure in the Raiders’ new-look defense.