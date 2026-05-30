Jets’ Geno Smith Gives Blunt Message After Tough Raiders Season

New York Jets QB Geno Smith is looking to bounce back after a challenging 2025 NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders. It was one-and-done for Smith with the Silver and Black, as the veteran was traded to New York this offseason.

Last season with the Raiders, Smith played 862 total snaps, leading to a 60.9 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions while also recording 14 big-time throws and 23 turnover-worthy plays.

On May 29, a New York reporter asked Smith whether he had something to prove after a tough season in Las Vegas.

“I mean, there’s always going to be something to prove, whether you win a Super Bowl, make a Pro Bowl, or are an All-Pro,” Smith told reporters. “It’s a year-to-year league, so there’s always going to be something to prove, and that’s internal.

“I don’t have anything to prove to anyone outside. It’s really about proving to myself and the guys inside this locker room that we can be the team we want to be.”

Jets’ Geno Smith Is Blocking the Outisde Noise

Moreover, despite the production and criticism that Smith received during and after his time with the Raiders, the Jets QB isn’t paying much attention to what goes on outside of the football facilities.

“We have a vision for ourselves, but all the outside noise, I’ve developed a way to block it out,” Smith added. “For me, I put the pressure on myself, though. There is pressure within myself to get better every single day.”

Smith will be looking to show that he still has something left in the tank and isn’t on the downside of his career.

How the Raiders Should Handle Fernando Mendoza

After Smith’s departure, the Raiders improved their QB room by signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick. Moreover, the Raiders have major decisions on how to handle Mendoza’s development.

Should the team go with the veteran to start and let Mendoza sit, or will he force them to put him in Week 1 with his play? On the May 20 edition of “The Herd,” former NFL QB Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on how the Raiders should handle Mendoza.

“We’ve seen it before, even with a guy from my own draft class,” Griffin said. “With Russell Wilson, when the Seattle Seahawks brought in Matt Flynn, they thought he was going to be the starter and the guy. But Russell just outplayed him. I think that’s what you have to look at here with Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins.

“Yes, it’s a hefty price tag to have him there as the backup with that amount of money being paid to him. But if Fernando’s the guy, I believe he’s the one who brings the mentality, bravado, and confidence for the rest of those young guys, like Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, so they can grow together. I’d rather see those guys go out there and play and start to build those bonds than to protect Fernando if he’s ready to roll.”