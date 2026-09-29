Jon Gruden Gives Clear Assessment of Raiders’ 3-0 Start

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 3-0 start after defeating the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 3. Nonetheless, the Silver and Black have a chance to show that they are for real in Week 4 when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 4.

Leading the way for this 3-0 start is QB Kirk Cousins, who has a 67.5 overall PFF grade. The veteran also has a passer rating of 107.2, with 661 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, per StatMuse. Moreover, Cousins has recorded three big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays.

Amid this impressive start that not many saw coming, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shared his assessment of Las Vegas and why he doesn’t rule them out as a Super Bowl contender.

“I think they’re balanced,” Gruden said on the Sept. 28 edition of “Wake Up Barstool.” “They got a veteran quarterback. They got a great system of offense, and they got a fourth-quarter pass rush. I mean, they got guys that can heat you up at crunch time. And we got a good kicker so far. So, anything goes in the NFL.

“Anybody can win [the Super Bowl] thing right now. I don’t see anybody that’s truly dominant and unbeatable. But once you get momentum, momentum is a powerful thing and we’ll find out about the Raiders this Sunday because the Chiefs are coming to town, and I can’t wait to see that.”

Raiders Get Strong Message Amid 3-0 Start to the Season

Meanwhile, Damien Harris of CBS Sports noted that he’s seeing a different Raiders team this season than in years past. Harris noted that the Silver and Black have responded to head coach Klint Kubiak’s coaching, which has led to this turnaround.

“The way that this young team shows up to every game looking to fight, that tells me they believe in Klint Kubiak,” Harris said during a Sept. 27 appearance on “CBS Sports HQ.” “That tells me the message that he delivers in front of the team is heard and received and delivered on the football field. This is a team that has come together in the locker room.

“… They’ve heard the noise and they’ve responded by listening to their head coach, going out fighting, and they’re scrapping their way to 3-0. This is a good football team.”

Maxx Crosby Has One Clear Reason for Las Vegas’ 3-0 Start

After the victory over New Orleans, Maxx Crosby was asked what’s different about this team that has allowed the Silver and Black to be 3-0 and cited one reason for this team’s strong start this season.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Crosby told reporters postgame. “It’s early in September. But just the connection in the locker room, everyone playing for each other. It’s as simple as that. I think guys enjoy being around each other.

“Guys enjoy putting in the work together and finding solutions instead of complaining or looking for an out. It’s just everyone’s trying to get on the same page and towards one common goal, and I think that’s been a big part of why we’re having success early on.”