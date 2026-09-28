Maxx Crosby Gives One Clear Reason for Raiders’ 3-0 Start

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a 3-0 start after defeating the New Orleans Saints 35-27 on Sept. 27 at Caesars Superdome. It wasn’t their best defensive showing, but when the Raiders needed to make plays late, they did.

Las Vegas had three strip-sack fumbles that they recovered, including one that sealed the win, and an interception by Hezekiah Masses in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, the Raiders didn’t allow the Saints offense to score any points in the fourth quarter, allowing the Silver and Black’s offense to put up 13 fourth-quarter points for the come-from-behind win.

After the victory over New Orleans, Maxx Crosby was asked what’s different about this team that has allowed the Silver and Black to be 3-0 ahead of their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Crosby cited one reason for this team’s strong start this season.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Crosby told reporters postgame. “It’s early in September. But just the connection in the locker room, everyone playing for each other. It’s as simple as that. I think guys enjoy being around each other.

“Guys enjoy putting in the work together and finding solutions instead of complaining or looking for an out. It’s just everyone’s trying to get on the same page and towards one common goal, and I think that’s been a big part of why we’re having success early on.”

Maxx Crosby on Raiders Defense’s Mindset Down 11 Points

Moreover, Crosby shared the defense’s mindset when the team was down 27-16, as the group responded in the fourth quarter with zero points allowed and four takeaways to seal the win.

“We have a great group and guys that love playing football together,” Crosby added. “We practice together, we eat together, we talk all the time together. In those big moments, there’s no panic.

“When we went down, I think it was 27-16, we got together on the sideline, we talked it out, chopped it up. Just don’t panic. Just keep playing. We’re right in it. There’s a lot of football left. That’s exactly what we did, and it was awesome to see.”

Brock Bowers on Las Vegas’ 3-0 Start After Beating Saints

Another key player in the Raiders’ win over the Saints was Brock Bowers. In his return, Bowers showed why he’s arguably one of the best tight ends in the NFL, recording 10 receptions on 13 targets for 116 receiving yards, with his longest reception being 20 yards and one touchdown.

After the win over the Saints, Bowers spoke to “Raiders Gameday” and shared his thoughts on his return and moving to 3-0.

“I wasn’t surprised about the offense the last two weeks,” Bowers said. “They come out there, they execute every single day, and we got some great playmakers out there. As you can see, they can do without me. It was great to be back and flying around and being with the team.

“… It feels amazing being 3-0. Going on the road the last two weeks, winning two tough road games. I think we’re playing some good football both ways. Defense has been balling out, getting turnovers everywhere. So yeah, it’s really just complementary football.”