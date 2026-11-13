Jon Gruden Delivers Emphatic Message About Fernando Mendoza’s Raiders Future

After a disappointing stint with Pete Carroll at the helm, the Las Vegas Raiders took a chance on another former member of the Seattle Seahawks, with the team hiring head coach Klint Kubiak to lead the way for the storied NFL franchise.

Nine games into Kubiak’s first season with the Silver and Black, the first-year head coach has inspired a culture change, and despite being under .500 heading into Week 10, he’s exceeded expectations.

Now, Kubiak will take on perhaps his toughest challenge yet in Las Vegas, switching from a proven veteran in Kirk Cousins to rookie Fernando Mendoza.

Jon Gruden Amped for Fernando Mendoza Era of the Raiders

One former Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden, who still has an undying love for the franchise, reacted to the news that Mendoza will be the starter for Las Vegas moving forward following the Cousins trade, via ML Football.

“Fernando! It’s the year of Fernando Mendoza,” Gruden said. “That song by ABBA is going to be playing all over stadiums and Fernando is going to take over.”

Gruden has had nothing but enthusiasm when talking about the Raiders over the years, and that might go to another level now that the team has the No. 1 overall pick leading the way for the foreseeable future.

The former Raiders head coach isn’t alone, as the team’s avid fan base is anxious to get a look at Mendoza as the starter, with the only peak at the team run by the rookie coming from the NFL preseason and a blowout loss to the New England Patriots at the tail end of the game.

Fortunately, Mendoza showed flashes of his potential during these games. He was poised, focused, and didn’t look like a rookie, especially one with the pressure of being a top pick in the draft for a team that hasn’t had a lot of success drafting quarterbacks that high.

Klint Kubiak Confident Fernando Mendoza ‘Prepared’ for Seahawks

Unfortunately for Mendoza, the young quarterback will face a tough challenge right out of the gate as the Raiders’ new starter under center.

The Indiana University product will take on perhaps the best defense in the NFL and Kubiak’s former team and the defending Super Bowl champion, the Seattle Seahawks.

“He’s prepared,” Kubiak said of his rookie quarterback. … “His daily preparation has been up to standard, and now he’s got to go prove it in the game.”

Earlier this week, Mendoza was asked about taking on the Seahawks this weekend, and he acknowledged it would be a “great challenge” to go up against an elite defense and the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“They’re a very impressive team,” Mendoza said of the Seahawks. “They’re one of the best defenses in the league, so it’s going to be a great challenge, and I’m excited to do my 111th out there.”

Only time will tell how the Mendoza experiment goes in Las Vegas, as the results of Sunday’s game will be telling as to how prepared he is to take on the starting job under center for the Raiders.