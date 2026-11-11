Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Reveals His Mindset Ahead of Seahawks Test

The stage is set for the beginning of a new era for the Las Vegas Raiders, with Kirk Cousins now having been traded to the Minnesota Vikings and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza getting the first start of his NFL career this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mendoza will face a very tough challenge to begin his career as a starter for the Raiders, with the Seahawks sporting one of the best defenses in the league, which head coach Klint Kubiak knows all too well after serving as the offensive coordinator under Mike Macdonald.

Fernando Mendoza on Facing Seahawks in First NFL Start

In the aftermath of the Kirk Cousins trade, Mendoza and Kubiak spoke to the media on Wednesday, with the head coach expressing confidence in what the young quarterback can do, and the No. 1 overall pick opening up about facing the defending Super Bowl champions.

“The coaching staff and I, personnel staff, we’ve watched, I would say have watched a good amount of film so far, and my routine, a routine I’ve modeled, whether it’s Coach [Andrew] Janocko, Coach [Mike] Sullivan, Coach [Klint] Kubiak, ones they’ve recommended, and also taking from Kirk’s and Aidan’s pass processes, and so we’ve been doing the same processes every week, so continuing keeping the same thing,” Mendoza said. “Keeping the main thing, the main thing, which is the process.”

Even though Mendoza appears to be brimming with confidence heading into his first start in the NFL, he’s under no illusions that this first game under center as the undisputed leader of the offense will be a “great challenge,” to say the least.

“They’re a very impressive team,” Mendoza said of the Seahawks. “They’re one of the best defenses in the league, so it’s going to be a great challenge, and I’m excited to do my 111th out there.”

Fernando Mendoza Thanks Kirk Cousins for Mentorship

In his first press conference as the Raiders starting quarterback, Mendoza felt compelled to show his appreciation for what Cousins did for him in the first half of his rookie campaign in Las Vegas.

“It would have been really easy for Kirk, being a veteran quarterback and already proved everything, to be a little bit more dismissive,” Mendoza said of Cousins. “But he had me with open arms and has taught me so many things, whether it was film study, how to operate as a starting quarterback, all the different multifaceted approaches that have made him so successful throughout his career. He has shared with no restrictions and no constraints. I really appreciate him and it was heartfelt to see him (go), as he was a great mentor.”

Cousins has received nothing but high praise for his mentorship of Mendoza while being the consummate professional during the first nine games of the 2026 NFL season with the Raiders.

The veteran quarterback clearly left a lasting impression in a short amount of time in Las Vegas.