Raiders Trade Former Starter to Jets to Reunite With Geno Smith: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are trimming their roster to 53 players, and there are a lot of notable names who aren’t going to make the cut. Last season. Jordan Meredith got the chance to be the Week 1 starter at center.

It was his first time playing the position, and he struggled mightily. Despite showing promise at guard in the past, the Raiders tried to play him at center again this offseason, but it wasn’t working.

He was on the roster bubble, but instead of cutting him, Las Vegas found a trade partner. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have traded Meredith to the New York Jets. The two teams are swapping sixth- and seventh-round picks.

The #Raiders and #Jets are flopping 2027 6th and 7th rounders in the Jordan Meredith deal, I'm told. https://t.co/0JzAU2bY4K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2026

Notably, Meredith will get to reunite with quarterback Geno Smith. The two played together in Las Vegas last season. It remains to be seen what the Jets will do with Meredith.

It could be a good idea to switch him back to guard, but teams really need players who can play center. It’s hard to imagine they’d plan to start him at center anytime soon. Regardless, he gets a fresh start with a new team and gets to play with a quarterback he has experience with.

Raiders Hoping for Improved OL Play

Meredith’s poor play at center last season was a big reason why the Raiders spent huge money on Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. While Linderbaum is a massive upgrade, he’s just one player.

The Raiders need the entire group to improve. One player they’re hoping to see take a leap is Caleb Rogers. He showed flashes last season, but he’s been locked in a battle with Jackson Powers-Johnson for the starting right guard spot.

The competition has been fierce, but Rogers is happy that the group is working together to improve the whole unit.

“You know, taking bits and pieces from each other,” Rogers said, via Raiders.com. “That’s one thing about offensive line [play] is the technique that is being asked is going to be similar, but we are different players, so we’re not necessarily going to play the exact same. But we can take small pieces of our game from each other, communicate with each other about what needs to be given, what needs to be done.”

Raiders OL Raising the Standard

The Raiders have been very bad on the offensive line for a few seasons now, but if the offense is going to have success, the group needs to improve. Linderbaum and left tackle Kolton Miller are proven veterans, but the other three positions have to step up.

“What they need, what they like out of each of us,” Rogers said. “I mean, that’s just a part of us having to show up. That’s just a part of the job, raising the standard of play.

“And so, it’s a great spirited competition within the room, but it’s all just about us. It’s not about, ‘I want to start, I want to start,’ or, ‘Him, him, him.’ It’s about us; it’s about we … so our job is to meet that standard every single day.”