Maxx Crosby, Josh Allen Exchange High Praise Before Raiders-Bills Matchup

The superstar matchup to watch during the Week 6 battle between the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders is undoubtedly quarterback Josh Allen vs. pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Two of the very best at their respective positions, both Allen and Crosby command a ton of attention and have the ability to change the outcome of any game. And both superstars have a ton of respect for one another.

Maxx Crosby, Josh Allen Exchange High Praise

Speaking with reporters on October 14th, Josh Allen gave his flowers to Maxx Crosby and believes his motor and fire to win make him one of the league’s best players.

“What makes him so good is his motor,” Allen said regarding Crosby. “He’s extremely relentless. He’s never out of the play. He’s on the field dang nearly every snap too. He’s an ultimate competitor and a guy that you have to understand where he’s at at all times.”

According to ESPN metrics, Crosby ranked 8th among all qualified edge rushers in pass rush win rate (27%) and 9th in run stop win rate (29%). A do-it-all defender who is surprisingly underappreciated by the NFL community.

And Crosby made sure to give some praise back to Allen.

“[Josh is] a great player. I’ve played against him a few times. I played him in college twice. Played him in the league twice so just seeing how far he’s come as a player. He’s been impressive. Great competitor and a guy that you got to be at your best.”

NFL.com has Allen ranked as the league’s No. 1 QB through five weeks, saying, “Josh Allen played his purest form of football on Monday night, accepting the passing game might not be his best avenue toward victory and instead using his legs to rack up 121 rushing yards. He’s one of very few quarterbacks who carries elite value as a rusher and truly forces defenses to defend every play twice.”

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady Comments on Brock Bowers

Just as the Bills believe they have the best quarterback in the NFL, the Raiders believe they have the best tight end in the NFL in Brock Bowers.

After missing the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Bowers has played with a chip on his shoulder, racking up 24 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

Something that Bills head coach Joe Brady knows he’ll have to prepare to defend on Sunday.

“There’s not many people in the world who can do what he does,” Brady said regarding Bowers. “To be a body of a tight end, plays all over as a wide receiver. …He can wreck a game on the offensive side of the ball. Tremendous skill set that we gotta be aware of where he’s at at all times.”

With Bowers on offense and Maxx Crosby on defense, the Raiders will always have a chance to take down one of the NFL’s best teams.

The Raiders (3-2) will host the Bills (4-1) on Sunday, October 18th at 1:25 PM Pacific Time.