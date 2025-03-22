Blockbuster Trade Pitch Has Raiders Land Star RB in Need of New Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst running game in the NFL last season and they haven’t done much to improve it this offseason. The only notable move they made was signing veteran running back Raheem Mostert.

While Mostert is a solid veteran, he makes a lot more sense as a No. 2 option. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton explained why the Raiders need to upgrade.

“Las Vegas has arguably the worst backfield. Raheem Mostert, who turns 33 in April, leads the unit,” Moton wrote in a March 21 column. “Sincere McCormick flashed in a handful of games last year, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury and is still an unproven commodity.

“Even though the Raiders could double up on a strong incoming class of rookie running backs, they can also consider a veteran upgrade over Mostert.”

The Raiders have commonly linked to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft but the No. 6 pick is likely too high to take him. Moton believes Las Vegas could potentially target another notable running back. He pitched a trade that sends a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for running back Kenneth Walker.

Walker Has Obvious Ties to Raiders Head Coach

Coming into the NFL as a second-round pick, Walker had a fast start to his career as he rushed for 1,050 yards as a rookie. He was also very hyped coming out of college so expectations have been high for him.

He hasn’t been able to reach those expectations. He rushed for just 905 yards in Year 2 and fell to 573 yards in 2024 while missing six games due to injury. That said, new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll knows Walker well and could push for the team to make a deal.

“Raiders head coach Pete Carroll can call his former team and inquire about Kenneth Walker III,” Moton wrote. “Seattle may be willing to move on from the 24-year-old because of his declining production and recent injuries. He’s seen a drop-off in his rushing numbers since his 2022 rookie season.

“The 2022 second-rounder also missed four games in his first two campaigns and six outings last season.”

A sixth-round pick isn’t a steep price to pay for a running back with Walker’s potential but he is entering a contract year and will likely be looking to get paid.

Should Raiders Draft Ashton Jeanty?

While this trade for Walker wouldn’t be much of a risk, it’s far from a guarantee that he’d be able to fix the Raiders’ run game. Jeanty just proved that he can be wildly productive with limited offensive talent around him.

Nearly every prominent mock draft has the Raiders taking the star running back at this point and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projected the same.

“It’s no secret new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll wants to run the ball. Jeanty will likely pound the rock 20-25 times a game without hesitation, running through contact and exploding for big gains in the open field,” Reuter wrote in a recent mock draft.

Taking a running back at No. 6 would be a bold move but Jeanty is one of the best running backs to come out of college in recent years. That said, the Raiders aren’t really in a position to use such a valuable pick on a running back when they have so many other needs.