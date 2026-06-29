Raiders’ Keyron Crawford Doesn’t Hold Back on Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders took Keyron Crawford in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While he’ll be a rookie, the Silver and Black are hopeful that Crawford can contribute and put pressure on opposing QBs.

Last season for the Auburn Tigers, Crawford played 616 snaps, leading to a 76.3 overall PFF defensive grade. He generated 43 total pressures, five sacks, 26 hurries, 12 QB hits, and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 23 solo tackles.

Moreover, Crawford will have an ideal mentor in Maxx Crosby to help him adapt to the NFL and show him the ropes on being a top pass rusher in the league. While speaking with Vegas Sports Today, Crawford shared what it’s like to have Crosby as a mentor.

“He’s definitely one of the guys who reached out the most, just being able to be a leader and be that guy,” Crawford said in the June 28 video from Vegas Sports Today. “I’ve watched him a couple of times, and the way he moves and talks to everybody is always the same.

“He’s definitely one of the best people in that facility, but he’s also like a big brother. It’s always good to get information, but also to learn the game from the little things I ask him. It’s been very helpful being able to see it all now, putting it together and continuing to learn.”

Keyron Crawford on Adjusting to Life in Las Vegas

Furthermore, Crawford not only needs to adapt to the NFL but also to a new city, Las Vegas. The Raiders’ rookie shared how life is going for him after moving from Auburn, Alabama, to Las Vegas, where he’ll call home for the next couple of years.

“I love the city; I love Vegas,” Crawford added. “It’s pretty hot, but I love it. There’s a lot to do. It helps take your mind off some of the things that go on.

“Being able to have the mental capacity to spend time away from football is important because everything is important, but being at peace with your mind is one of the biggest parts.

“Being able to relax sometimes, maybe go to a comedy show, and enjoy life is something I’ve noticed out here. I’m just having a good time while also keeping the main thing the main thing.”

Raiders’ Nakobe Dean on Maxx Crosby

Another new Raiders player with high praise for Crosby is linebacker Nakobe Dean. In a June 26 appearance on the NFL Network, Dean spoke about the impact he’s seen from Crosby as Las Vegas looks to be a competitive team in 2026.

“He hasn’t been out there on the field with us, but he’s out there working,” Dean said. “We see him working and rehabbing every day. His positive attitude is infectious. He says what’s up to everybody. You can kind of see how he knows everybody.

“With me coming in and not knowing anybody, I’m trying to learn everybody’s name and be able to dap up everybody the way he does. Like I said, his positive energy is infectious even though he’s not on the field. You can tell he really wants to win. He’s ready to get to it. I’m excited. I can’t wait to have him on the field with us.”