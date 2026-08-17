Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Gets Telling Message From Keyron Crawford Amid Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders have a handful of promising players that they hope will be key parts of their rebuild. One of them is rookie pass rusher Keyron Crawford, whom the Silver and Black drafted in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Last season for the Auburn Tigers, Crawford played 616 snaps, leading to a 76.3 overall PFF defensive grade. He generated 43 total pressures, five sacks, 26 hurries, 12 QB hits, and one forced fumble. Meanwhile, against the run, he recorded 23 solo tackles.

While Crawford is learning the ropes as a rookie pass rusher and adjusting to the NFL, he has a good mentor in Maxx Crosby. On Aug. 17, Crawford spoke with the media and shared the impact that Crosby and other veterans on the team have had on him through training camp.

“He’s very dedicated and intentional in everything he does,” Crawford told the reporters. “I just sit back and observe, take what I can and apply it to myself. Having a guy like that to be around and study, being able to watch and take from him, is definitely honorable…

“Every veteran that we have in the D-line room, wide receiver, defense, offense, quarterback position, they all speak vocally. They all have those leadership traits and have that winning mentality that’s going to change the program around.”

Raiders’ Keyron Crawford on Transition to the NFL

Moreover, Crawford spoke about his adjustment from college to the NFL, as the 22-year-old looks to make an impact as a rookie this season. At Auburn, Crawford showed he can get to opposing quarterbacks, and the rookie will be looking to translate that production to the pros.

“It’s been really good, just being able to get adjusted, being able to be a part of the team, but also being able to be around a good group of guys to develop and crack that eggshell and just come out of my comfort zone to get better each and every day with the guys,” Crawford added.

“It’s really just more so the hesitation, just being able to play fast and physical and remember what I’m told, remember the basics and remember the things that I got drafted for.”

Keyron Crawford on Adjusting to Life in Las Vegas

Along with needing to transition from college to the pros, Crawford has needed to make the change of living in Auburn, Alabama to Las Vegas. In June, Crawford spoke about now calling Las Vegas home as he likely hopes that this city will be his residence for the forseeable future.

“I love the city; I love Vegas,” Crawford said. “It’s pretty hot, but I love it. There’s a lot to do. It helps take your mind off some of the things that go on. Being able to have the mental capacity to spend time away from football is important because everything is important, but being at peace with your mind is one of the biggest parts.

“Being able to relax sometimes, maybe go to a comedy show, and enjoy life is something I’ve noticed out here. I’m just having a good time while also keeping the main thing the main thing.”