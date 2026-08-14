Raiders QB Kirk Cousins Sends Strong Message on Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas Raiders fans got to see two new faces at quarterback for the first time — veteran free-agent signing Kirk Cousins and 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

While head coach Klint Kubiak hasn’t decided on a starter for Week 1, both Cousins and Mendoza showed why they could be capable starters come September.

Cousins was nearly perfect during his only drive, completing five of six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer.

As for Mendoza, he flashed the traits and qualities that you would expect out of a No. 1 pick. “I see an ascending player,” head coach Klint Kubiak said after the game regarding Mendoza. “We just got to keep getting better.”

Kirk Cousins Talks Fernando Mendoza After First Taste of NFL Action

After the game, Kirk Cousins shared his thoughts on seeing Fernando Mendoza on the field for his first taste of NFL action, saying, “Just let him be. I don’t know that I give him advice. I don’t like, pull him aside and say, ‘Hey, come here for my wisdom.’ He’s a pretty smart, mature player and person. And, if anything, I don’t want to get in his way. I think he knows what he’s doing and has a good feel and I don’t want to overload him. And so if ever I am observing and I feel like I can offer a quick nugget here or there, I will. …There’s a lot of good football ahead for him.”

Speaking of nuggets, something important to remember is, despite Cousins coming over from Atlanta and signing a one-year deal, he made it clear back in April that he wants the Raiders to play the best quarterback, even if that means sitting on the bench.

“If that’s not me, I don’t want to be out there,” Cousins said. “I don’t think that’s the best thing for the team. If I am the best option, then I believe it’s important that those guys are out there. …But I’m excited to get the chance to lead, help influence in the locker room, do my part and most importantly, help our team win.”

As of now, it looks like Cousins is the favorite to start come Week 1. But that could change.

Should the Raiders Start Mendoza Over Cousins?

Whether the Raiders decide to start Fernando Mendoza over Kirk Cousins is one thing, but most importantly, they shouldn’t rush throwing him out there.

“It’s important to play Fernando Mendoza when he’s ready,” Chris Canty of First Take said after the game. “Now if it’s Week 1, or if it’s Year 2, I’m fine with either outcome. But as long as he’s ready, then I’m ok with them playing him.”

To add on to what Canty is saying, something important to note is the schedule for the Raiders this season.

There’s a brutal stretch early in the season, which includes the following matchups:

Why rush putting Mendoza out there if the team has a very capable starter in Cousins? This isn’t to say that Mendoza can’t handle playing against tougher opponents, but it’s more to give him time to learn and develop by watching Cousins operate on offense.

Either way, Mendoza will become the starter for the Raiders; it’s just a matter of when, not if.