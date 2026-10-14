Kirk Cousins Gets Good News Amid Calls to Start Fernando Mendoza: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders got punched in the face against the New England Patriots in Week 5, and it’ll be very telling how they respond. They face a very good Buffalo Bills team in Week 6, so things aren’t getting easier.

If the Raiders get blown out at home, it could be time to rethink this season’s strategy. The team has been adamant about keeping rookie No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza on the bench and keeping Kirk Cousins as the starter.

Mendoza got his first chance to play on the last drive of the blowout loss to the Patriots, but that doesn’t mean he’s set to be the starter anytime soon. Cousins has played very well for the Raiders this season.

Unless he starts playing poorly and the Raiders keep losing, it doesn’t sound like Cousins is at risk of getting benched, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“The Raiders threw Fernando Mendoza in at the end of Sunday’s blowout loss to the Patriots, but I am told Kirk Cousins is in no danger of being benched any time soon,” Graziano wrote. “The Raiders were happy to get Mendoza’s feet wet, but they remain in no hurry to make him their starter, especially sitting at 3-2 themselves.”

Mendoza Still Expected to Play At Some Point

Cousins shouldn’t be feeling the pressure right now. Even if the Raiders lose to the Bills in Week 6, his job should be safe if he plays well.

However, if the Raiders get out of the playoff mix, it could be time to pivot. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler still thinks that Mendoza is going to play more at some point this season.

“The Raiders have played this right in that Cousins is a quarterback who can help them win, so there’s no need to rush Mendoza, who’s learning an NFL system,” Fowler wrote. “But Sunday’s lopsided loss was a reminder that Mendoza will play sooner or later.”

Klint Kubiak On Importance of Giving Mendoza Reps

While the Raiders have been better than expected and are still in the playoff mix, this season is really about developing Mendoza. If he can be the player the team hopes he is, it’s going to be a lot easier to win games more consistently. Mendoza wasn’t able to lead a scoring drive against the Patriots, but head coach Klint Kubiak was impressed with what he saw.

“He was prepared,” Kubiak said of Mendoza. “He played fast. He got through his progressions quickly. He knew his hot issues. It was a solid start for him.”

The Raiders didn’t have a chance to get Mendoza in the first four games of the season as all the games were somewhat close. Even with the blowout loss, Kubiak was happy to get Mendoza some real game action.

“I think with any reps that you get, it’s going to make you better,” Kubiak said. “The live game reps are the best medicine, but him just getting time with our starting offensive line in an on-the-road environment was a very positive experience for him. Although it wasn’t for us.”