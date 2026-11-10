Raiders Veteran Reacts to Kirk Cousins Trade News

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a big change halfway through the season. The team decided to trade starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round pick.

The Raiders’ decision to move on from Cousins had little to do with his play. He’s second in the NFL with 20 touchdown passes right now and top-five in passing yards.

However, the Raiders are 4-5 and not likely to make it to the playoffs. Cousins was essentially a one-year rental, so getting a third-round pick for him isn’t bad compensation. The team also has No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza in line to start. He was going to start eventually, so the Raiders just have to accelerate that timeline a bit.

The main problem facing the team now is that Cousins was very well liked in the locker room. He quickly became a leader, and his solid play earned respect. The Raiders now turn to an unproven rookie who hasn’t started a game at the NFL level before.

There are bound to be many reactions from players on the team to the news of Cousins getting traded, but for now, most of them are staying quiet. One Raider who did send a parting message to Cousins was offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who said, “It was an honor” to play with the quarterback.

Raiders Get High Mark For Cousins Trade

There was a lot of momentum building toward this trade in recent weeks. The Vikings are a mess at quarterback, and many want to see the Raiders start playing Mendoza.

There were those who thought Las Vegas should’ve held out for a second-round pick, but Cousins is 38, so that offer likely wouldn’t have come. CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles gave the Raiders an “A” grade for the trade.

“Cousins well exceeded the mere placeholder role he was given,” Pereles wrote. “He played well and, at times, very well. He kept an offense that’s very much in the early building stage moving — the Raiders are eighth in points per drive this season. He did this all alongside one of the league’s worst running games and worst/youngest wide receiver corps. He leaned on Brock Bowers, who looks like a superstar once again, and fellow tight end Michael Mayer. The Raiders went 4-5 under Cousins and were competitive in several losses. This was a 99th-percentile outcome.

“Now, it’s Mendoza’s turn. It’s a little bit tough to drop him into the starting role in these circumstances — not knowing he’s starting until Tuesday, and facing Seattle’s ferocious defense — but that will be of little matter in the long haul. Kubiak did a great job with Cousins, and the fruits of his labor are a valuable draft pick as Las Vegas continues its build. Strong work all around.”

Win-Win

The Raiders were going to pivot to Mendoza at some point. Cousins has been really good, but he’s a limited play at this stage of his career.

The Raiders may have preferred to wait until the bye week to give Mendoza the starting job, but a third-round pick is a solid asset to get. For the Vikings, they didn’t have to give up much to get a huge upgrade at quarterback. It’s too early to call them Super Bowl contenders, but their chances just got a lot better.