Raiders Receive Major Kirk Cousins Trade News as Vikings Explore QB Options

The Las Vegas Raiders could soon have an important decision to make about Kirk Cousins as the NFL trade deadline approaches. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Minnesota Vikings are expected to explore the quarterback trade market before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, with a source telling Schultz that the team “won’t sit still” and “can’t.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport also reported that the Vikings will look into Cousins and Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones as potential quarterback options. With Minnesota boasting one of the league’s top defenses, the team could view a quarterback upgrade as an opportunity to salvage its season.

For the Raiders, however, a potential deal could be more than simply moving on from Cousins. It could be an opportunity to turn the offense over to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza and prioritize the franchise’s long-term future.

Raiders News: Las Vegas Could Benefit From A Kirk Cousins Trade Before the Deadline

The Raiders might still be technically in the playoff hunt, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they would not have a chance with Mendoza at QB instead of Cousins.

The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen recently discussed the possibility of the Raiders trading Cousins, and added that it’s rumored the Vikings are going to attempt to trade for Cousins.

“The offense will take a step back if Cousins is out of the lineup, but this is not a playoff team with the defense playing the way it is. The Raiders might still be ‘in the hunt,’ but there are too many holes on this roster. Another element to consider is whether the offense has enough pieces to support its rookie quarterback,” Nguyen wrote.

“Ideally, the Raiders could make the transition during their Week 13 bye week, but if they get an offer as the trade deadline approaches, it’s time to get Mendoza’s feet wet and go through some growing pains for the overall betterment of the franchise.”

For Las Vegas, the key would be receiving enough in return to justify moving on from its starting quarterback. The Raiders would also have to consider whether playing Cousins and having Mendoza continue to learn on the sidelines is more beneficial than giving Mendoza the in-game experience during the second half of his rookie season.

Cousins commented on the trade rumors, saying, “It feels a little bit out of my hands, and I’ll let the decision-makers make the decisions and react accordingly.”

What Should the Raiders Get Back for Cousins?

At this point, factoring in the Vikings being desperate, Las Vegas shouldn’t get anything less than a second-round pick.

It would be great to receive a first-round pick, but asking for something like that when Cousins is 38 years old and on a one-year deal isn’t realistic.

Quarterback is a premium position, and it would be a huge win if the Raiders were to receive a second-round selection in return for a 38-year-old quarterback. Most teams won’t offer that in return for Cousins, but the Vikings could make a hasty decision as the trade deadline quickly approaches.