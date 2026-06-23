Kirk Cousins Gives True Thoughts on Raiders QB Competition

The Las Vegas Raiders are having a QB competition between Kirk Cousins and first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Nonetheless, all signs point to the veteran winning the job over the rookie.

With OTAs and mandatory minicamp now in the rearview mirror, Cousins and Mendoza are likely getting a feel for the situation heading into training camp in a few weeks.

During a June 23 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Cousins shared his true thoughts on the Raiders QB competition with the 2026 season nearing closer and closer.

“I think it comes with the territory. You’re 15 years in the league, and I’m no stranger to how this thing works. You go out there, play the best you can, help your team the best you can, contribute to our team’s success, and let the decisions get made as they get made.”

However, even with this attitude of letting the competition play out, Cousins is keen on being the Silver and Black’s starter come Week 1.

“But I expect to be able to help this team win and to be out there on the field, and you roll with whatever happens. You stay focused on what’s going on inside the building. I don’t think it’s ever helped me to look at what’s happening outside the building. Just go enjoy the process with your teammates and your coaches, and we’ll see where it all settles out.”

Kirk Cousins on Reuniting With Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas

One of the advantages Cousins has over Mendoza is that the veteran has been in Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak’s system before, so it’s not something new he needs to learn. Cousins also spoke about reuniting with Kubiak and what’s allowing him to be successful as the new head coach, coming off a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks.

“I was with Klint for two years as a quarterback coach and then a third year as the offensive coordinator,” Cousins added. “Then we were apart for, I want to say, four seasons, and now I’m getting back with him as a head coach. He’s the same guy he’s always been. He loves football, he’s a very hard worker, and he’s very humble [and] he’s got a great way about him.”

Klint Kubiak Brings Serious Attitude to Raiders

Despite Cousins labeling the Raiders head coach as humble and hardworking, the Silver and Black QB noted that he takes the job seriously and likely wants that mindset to trickle down to the players as they aim to be a surprise team this upcoming season.

“He’s serious,” Cousins said. “There’s not a lot of time for tomfoolery. I told him after OTAs, ‘Coach, this is probably the most urgent and most productive OTAs I’ve ever been a part of.’ That starts with him as the head coach.

“He created a sense of urgency from day one all the way through the 10-week program. I thought we got a lot of work done. We’ve got a long way to go, but we laid a good foundation. Then training camp is where we’ll pick it up and continue to get ready for that first preseason game.”