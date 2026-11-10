Kirk Morrison Gets Blunt on Raiders Trading Kirk Cousins to Vikings

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to trade Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2027 third-round pick. Moreover, this decision marks the beginning of the Fernando Mendoza era for the Silver and Black.

Cousins had been performing well for the Raiders, recording a passer rating of 97.1 with 2,340 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine games this season, per StatMuse.

Despite this production, Las Vegas sits at 4-5 and, with a challenging schedule, now is the moment to secure a Day 2 pick and start to usher in Mendoza as the starter. Former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison shared his thoughts on the team’s decision to trade Cousins now.

“It’s a huge deal, but it’s one the Raiders had to make,” Morrison said during a Nov. 10 appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Fernando Mendoza is the future, and there was no right point in the season to put him out there because of how Kirk Cousins has played.

“He’s been phenomenal, to be honest. He has 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he’s really helped this football team grow culturally. He’s been the guy who’s helped Klint Kubiak instill his culture.”

Raiders Should Be Grateful for Kirk Cousins’ Time

Moreover, while the Raiders decided to part ways with Cousins, Morrison appreciated what the veteran brought in the months that he was in Las Vegas, as it allowed for Mendoza to absorb and learn on the sidelines.

“He did his job, I think, in getting Fernando Mendoza ready to play,” Morrison added. “Kirk Cousins has done everything he was supposed to do to be a leader, not only on the team but also in the quarterback room. At some point, we knew he was going to have to pass the torch to Fernando Mendoza, and I guess that time is now as we head into Week 10.”

Insider on How Kirk Cousins Trade Played Out

Furthermore, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared how the Cousins trade played out in the final hours for the Vikings leading up to the 4 pm ET trade deadline.

“I think they had a list of quarterbacks this morning,” Schefter said during a Nov. 10 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “They went through it and spoke to various franchises, and it feels like the Colts have been very reluctant to deal players. They seem a little gun-shy after some of the criticism they received over Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Daniel Jones never seemed to gain much traction.

“Kirk Cousins appeared to be the quarterback they were focused on. They checked in on other quarterbacks, but as the day went on, you could tell the Kirk Cousins situation was gaining steam and that a deal was likely to happen. And it has happened for a 2027 third-round draft pick. Kirk Cousins goes back to Minnesota.”

It appears as though it’s a win-win situation where Cousins goes to a contending team that’s 6-2 and one whose offense he knows. Meanwhile, the Raiders got a Day 2 pick in return, and Mendoza was given time to learn on the sidelines before the team decided now is the time for him to start.