Raiders HC Doesn’t Hold Back on Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker

There are many questions about the Las Vegas Raiders‘ pass-catching situation. However, if you hear head coach Klint Kubiak talk, it doesn’t sound like it’s an issue, given that he’s confident in the group and spotlighted two players.

On May 20, Kubiak spoke with reporters and shared his thoughts on Brock Bowers and Trey Tucker, two players who will be key in his offense and important targets for either Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza.

Regarding Bowers, Kubiak issued an intriguing description of how he sees his tight end, even though the Raiders head coach has yet to use him in a game.

“[Bowers] is kind of a football robot in a good way,” Kubiak told reporters. “He is a football robot from heaven. He is a Cadillac out there. We have to get the most out of Brock, wherever he goes. He has been successful in college and high school, whoever has coached him. You cannot say enough great things about him. I love his work ethic. He is a standard-bearer.”

Despite dealing with a lingering injury, Bowers did play 437 pass snaps, leading to a 78.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he hauled in 64 receptions on 83 targets for 680 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Bowers also averaged 10.6 yards per reception on the season while generating 296 yards after the catch.

Klint Kubiak Gets Blunt About Tre Tucker

Furthermore, Kubiak is high on Tucker due to the speed the wideout brings, which can add an intriguing element to his offense.

“Really no surprise there from what you have seen previously,” Kubiak added. “[Tucker] can run all day. He is a quiet leader, a guy who is going to be put in a leadership role. He has to be a playmaker for us, and he has been. Now let’s go see what else we can get out of him.”

The Raiders head coach also let out that Tucker reminds him of a certain player, but he chose to keep that comparison to himself.

“Sometimes that’s not fair to say out loud,” Kubiak noted. “But when you have a guy who is that size, that competitive and works that hard, there aren’t a whole lot of humans on the planet who can gain as many yards at that speed. He has been really impressive.”

Raiders’ Brock Bowers Expected to Have Big 2026 Season

Speaking of Bowers, ahead of his third season in the NFL, The Athletic’s Sam Warren sees a promising campaign for the tight end on the horizon under Kubiak, who has experience getting the most out of his tight ends.

“Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play led to a drop in production for Bowers in Year 2,” Warren wrote in an article on April 29. “But it was always going to be hard to top his record-setting rookie season. Even with missing five games, Bowers was 10th among tight ends in receiving yards (680) and tied for fifth in touchdowns (seven).

“Kubiak has gotten good production out of his tight ends at each of his stops, and Bowers will be the first elite one the coach has worked with since George Kittle in San Francisco. As long as Bowers remains healthy, he could have a big year under his new head coach.”