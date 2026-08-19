Klint Kubiak Reveals Wild Career Path He Would’ve Taken if He Didn’t Coach

Though Klint Kubiak comes from a football family, he wasn’t always committed to the idea of being a coach. During his younger years, he chose to work for an oil company, but the call to coach football was too strong.

After years of grinding, Kubiak is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, his first dream job wasn’t coaching an NFL team or running an oil company. No, he had much more dangerous aspirations.

Kubiak revealed that his dream growing up was to ride bulls professionally.

“I always wanted to be in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) growing up,” Kubiak told the “Bussin’ With The Boys” show. “The bull riders. Those guys are (expletive). We’re here in Vegas. We got the NFR, you know, that comes here every year. South Point has some good rodeos. I know those guys are smaller, but those guys are (expletive).”

Kubiak is nearly 40, so it’s unlikely that he’ll be trying to get on top of a bull anytime soon. He did commit to riding a mechanical bull if the Raiders win the Super Bowl, so that’s probably the closest he’ll get to living his dreams.

Play

Kubiak Talks Joint Practice With Texans

While Kubiak may have had other aspirations when he was younger, he’s all-in on being a coach these days. He is known for being fully committed to football right now.

The Raiders traveled to Houston to do a joint practice with the Texans, the team that his father, Gary Kubiak, used to coach. Klint Kubiak was happy with what he saw from practice.

“With joint practices, the main thing is you’re just trying to get working and get each other better without turning into a fight and a melee,” Kubiak told reporters after the practice. “So, I thought our guys were very mature. … It’s about getting the team better, and so I’d say overall I was pleased with that.”

Fernando Mendoza Treats Practice Like a Game

The Texans gave the Raiders their biggest test of the offseason so far. They’re a bona fide Super Bowl contender with an elite defense.

Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza hasn’t been tested like that so far in his young career, and he did have some struggles. He’s taking his lumps, but the young quarterback isn’t letting a couple of mistakes get the best of him.

“Although I treat every practice like a game, there’s no negative repercussions from today except learning experience,” Mendoza said. “So you never want to let your teammates down in a red zone period. But at the same time, it’s the best time for it to happen, especially against another team. I look forward to watching the film.”

“Whether there’s a negative play … we all are able to bounce back from it and have a forward-thinking and optimistic mindset,” he added. “Whether it’s a tranquilo, which means ‘calm’ in Spanish, I say ‘tranquilo’ and move forward.”

Mendoza may not face a better defense during his rookie season, so this was great practice for him.