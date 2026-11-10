Raiders HC, GM Comment on Fernando Mendoza After Kirk Cousins Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially entered a new chapter at quarterback after trading Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a third-round pick.

With Cousins now heading to Minnesota, the Raiders are turning their attention toward rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who will have an opportunity to establish himself as the franchise’s QB of the future.

Following the trade, general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak discussed what went into the decision, making it clear that Mendoza’s performance behind the scenes played a significant role.

John Spytek Explains Why Raiders Were Ready to Move on From Kirk Cousins

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: General manager John Spytek of the Las Vegas Raiders the field after a 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Trading Kirk Cousins wasn’t necessarily an easy decision for the Raiders, especially considering his steady presence at QB. However, Mendoza’s development made the decision increasingly difficult for the Raiders to keep him on the sideline.

John Spytek explained that the rookie’s work throughout practice put the organization in a position where it had to seriously consider making the quarterback transition.

“He worked really hard and performed at a level in practice that was hard to ignore and impossible to ignore. He put us in a position to make a really hard decision,” Spytek said.

For a rookie quarterback, earning that level of trust from the general manager is significant. It’s great that Mendoza had the opportunity to watch a veteran like Cousins from the sidelines during the regular season, but now it’s his time to shine.

Klint Kubiak Believes Fernando Mendoza is Ready Both Mentally and Physically

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Klint Kubiak of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during the first half asd at Levi’s Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While Spytek has praised Mendoza’s performance in practice, Klint Kubiak provided additional insight into why the Raiders believe the rookie is ready to take over.

“Fernando has done everything we ask him to do in practice. I think he’s exceeded those expectations,” Kubiak said.

He also highlighted Mendoza’s preparation away from the practice field, explaining that the rookie has earned the respect of his teammates through the work he puts into studying the offense.

“He’s shown us that he’s ready, not only physically but mentally. He’s up there studying right now like he would any other game, but he puts a lot of work in. His teammates know how prepared he is. It’s not just lip service, but he has shown it on the practice field.”

There will inevitably be challenges as the rookie adjusts to seeing regular-season defenses and making decisions under pressure. And Mendoza will have a huge test against a tough Seattle Seahawks defense on Sunday.

Cousins’ message to Mendoza? “Go get em”