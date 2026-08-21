Klint Kubiak Gives Clear Message on QB Situation After Raiders Win

The Las Vegas Raiders secured their first win of the preseason by defeating the Houston Texans 22-20 on Aug. 20 at NRG Stadium. Moreover, in this contest, head coach Klint Kubiak decided to rest most of their starters, including QB Kirk Cousins.

As a result, it allowed for No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to play the entire first half. The Raiders‘ young signal-caller went 8-for-15 on his pass attempts for 86 passing yards, including one interception and one sack.

Despite this performance from Mendoza and the fact that Cousins didn’t play against the Texans, Kubiak isn’t ready to officially name the veteran the starting QB for Week 1.

“We’ve got another week of playing,” Kubiak told reporters when asked about whether it’s safe to say that Cousins is their starting QB. “I don’t want anyone to be comfortable in their job. It should always be that way from all positions. We just keep going forward.”

Moreover, Kubiak explained what went into his decision to rest most of his starters for this preseason game in Houston.

“That was the plan all along,” Kubiak added. “When we have those joint practices, they get so many reps. That joint practice is the game, and the guys understood that going in. That’s how we decided to play it.”

Fernando Mendoza Knew He’d Be Raiders’ Starter vs. Texans

Meanwhile, having a chance to play a full half, Mendoza already knew what the plan for the team in this game was. Because of that, the preparation for this game didn’t affect him, despite throwing an early pick in the contest.

“I wouldn’t say that it changed my preparation at all because I got the same amount of playing time,” Mendoza told reporters after the loss. “That was the plan going into these games that Coach Kubiak outlined for the team with the starters for the preseason.

“I knew going into the game that it was going to be a great experience as a first start in the NFL preseason, which is always the next step. However, I always try to prepare like the starter each and every week.”

Troy Aikman Believes Fernando Mendoza Should Sit

Before the Raiders’ preseason game against the Texans, ESPN NFL analyst Troy Aikman spoke about the team’s QB situation. Aikman hinted that he is a fan of the Silver and Black’s process with Mendoza, even though Kubiak stated postgame that he’s yet to decide on who QB1 is for Week 1.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but he has shown me already in such a short time that this young man is capable of being a really great player in this league,” Aikman said on Aug. 20.

“I think the big thing for any rookie is just understanding that it’s a long year, and even though the college season last year going through the playoffs and playing in the national championship, it’s different when every week you don’t have a light opponent and any team can beat you on any given weekend.

“Now, going back to him, I think that the fact that he’s likely not going to start the season, he has a chance to kind of ease into it. I think that’s going to help him.”