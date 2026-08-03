Ex-Raiders Fan Favorite Signs Contract With AFC Team

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t been afraid to move on from some players early in training camp. One of the surprise decisions was to cut defensive tackle Laki Tasi.

He was part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway after playing rugby in Australia. The 6-foot-6, 373-pounder started off as an offensive lineman before the Raiders moved him to the defensive line this offseason.

However, he clearly wasn’t making waves at his new position. Luckily for Tasi, he didn’t have to wait in free agency long. According to the NFL’s transaction wire, Tasi has signed a contract with the Tennessee Titans.

New head coach Robert Saleh has done excellent work with defensive linemen in the past, so he’s an ideal coach to work with Tasi. That said, it remains to be seen if the Titans will switch him back to the offensive line.

He’s got the size and athleticism to be an intriguing player. He’s also only 22, so there’s plenty of room to grow. Tasi is still a project. If he’s going to be a real player, it may take another year or two before he can get on an NFL field. The Titans could have a long-term plan for the young lineman.

Tonka Hemingway’s Stock Up

Another reason why cutting Tasi was questionable was the fact that the Raiders’ defensive tackle position isn’t solidified. It’s considered one of the biggest weaknesses on the roster.

However, there’s a chance that some returning players could take a leap. 2025 draft pick Tonka Hemingway started to make a name for himself at the end of last season despite not getting a chance to start a single game.

This training camp, he’s starting to make the case that he should be a Week 1 starter. According to The Athletic’s Sam Warren, Hemingway’s stock is up after an impressive start to training camp.

“The Raiders have a plethora of interior defensive linemen with experience, but Hemingway seems to be making headway amongst them,” Warren wrote.

“The second-year defensive tackle has received plenty of first-team reps alongside Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu. He’s succeeded in those chances, making a few solid run stops and tipping a Cousins pass at the line. … Hemingway played in just nine games as a rookie and didn’t log a single start, but he did have three sacks in the Raiders’ final two games. His strong play has continued into training camp.”

Rob Leonard Praises Hemingway

Hemingway was a fourth-round pick, so expectations weren’t huge for him. If he ends up being an impact player, that would be a huge steal for general manager John Spytek.

New defensive coordinator Rob Leonard was the team’s defensive line coach last year, so he had a chance to work closely with Hemingway. He’s excited with his development.

“It’s been fun to watch him develop as a man, as a player, and now he’s got to carry it over to pads,” Leonard said.

Hemingway has a great opportunity this year to prove that he’s a starter. He may not ever get a better opportunity.